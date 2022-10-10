Cody Johnson Explains Why His Success Means He Doesn’t Have to Compromise

Cody Johnson has been putting hard work and dedication into the Country music scene since he was 12 years old. But it wasn’t until last year that he finally jumped to the level of fame he deserves. And he credits that success to one thing—not compromising.

The 35-year-old husband and father of two has been well-known by true Country fans for years. But he truly became a household name with the release of Human: The Double Album. After the record hit shelves on October 8, 2021, he achieved several major milestones.

That year, Johnson celebrated his first charted No. 1 song with Til You Can’t. The single also went double platinum. He then earned four CMA nominations and two CMT wins. With all that recognization, the singer increased his streams by over 1 billion in 2022. And to top it off, Cody Johnson will be honored this Friday (Oct. 14) and the CMT Artist of the Year Ceremony.

While Johnson admits that his career can be hectic. And with his recent successes, he’s been able to dedicate more time to his family. He’s always been happy with the way that his team had helped him balance his personal and professional lives so he never had to make sacrifices in either one.

“That is what provides for my wife and kids and myself and everybody that works for our organization,” Johnson told CMT last week. “And it is what I love to do. But, like, if I don’t unplug and just kind of get to be the guy who’s not on stage, the guy on stage is not as good at what he does, that make sense?”

Cody Johnson Isn’t ‘Trying to Prove Anything Anymore’

Since finding his place in Music City, however, he has relaxed with his singing and songwriting. As he shared, he’s been “really focused on home life.” And he’s thrilled that he can turn off the noise and “just kind of like be like more normal.”

Cody Johnson was also proud to be called up for the CMT Giants: Vince Gill tribute earlier this year because he had been working for “15 years to get the opportunity to get those phone calls.” And while he’s enjoying his heightened fame, he hopes to cross a few things off his bucket list, like playing in certain venues.

But overall, he’s relaxing into his role as a Country megastar. And he’s proud of the dedication he had to be able to etch his name in history.

“We’ve talked for years about the pendulum swinging, and it’s nice to know that I don’t have to worry about compromise anymore,” he added. “I can be comfortable now to say, ‘This is who I am. You guys know me by now.’ I’m not trying to prove anything anymore.”