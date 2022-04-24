Cody Johnson Forced to Cancel Concerts in Texas: ‘I’m Not Well’

Unfortunately for Cody Johnson fans in Texas, it looks like your shows are going to be postponed; the country music star posted a video on his Instagram page updating fans on his Midland and Amarillo tour dates. According to Johnson, he’s feeling a bit under the weather and has decided to postpone his Texas concerts. In the caption of the post, he told fans to hang onto their tickets, and that they’ll receive an email with more updates and information.

He began his video by greeting fans from Midland, Texas. “As you can hear in my voice, I’m not well,” he continued. “I left the house last night, I was perfectly fine, didn’t feel bad at all. And today when I woke up in Midland my throat hurt so bad that it was hard to swallow water.” He shared that he received medical attention to make sure everything was okay, and then said, “I’ve tried singing, sitting in the bus with my guitar, and it just hurts.”

He continued, “I’m very disappointed that I’m not going to get to play, I hate not getting to play. But we are rescheduling tonight.” He told fans to hold onto their tickets because the shows will be rescheduled. “I hope you guys understand how much this job means to me, and how much I feel like I’m letting you down. But, I’m gonna get myself healthy, and be back.”

Cody Johnson Postpones Texas Shows, Fans Stay Positive and Supportive

In the comments of his Instagram video, Cody Johnson’s fans weren’t disappointed or angry; they were completely supportive of Johnson focusing on his health. Fans had nothing but positive comments wishing Johnson well and hoping he feels better soon.

“Hang in there Cody,” one fan wrote. “What you do is not a ‘job’ – it’s your passion… and COJONATION has compassion… get well soon.” The comments section was filled with similar sentiments. Cody Johnson’s fans are dedicated, and overall seem to be a group of understanding people. They love his performances, but also want him to stay healthy so he can continue to perform legendary shows.

Speaking of Cody Johnson’s incredible performances, we’re still not over the amazing show he gave at the CMT Awards. He won the buckle for Male Video of the Year, and then got on stage in the middle of downtown Nashville and performed his award winning song “Til You Can’t.” Talk about a natural talent; he looked totally at home on stage, having a blast with the audience. The song is still amazing no matter how many times I hear it, and it looks like Cody Johnson continues to love performing it. Truly, what he does is much more than a “job.”