Cody Johnson Forced to Cancel Multiple Shows ‘Due to Illness’

Cody Johnson has been rocking stages across the country this year. Some shows saw him headlining sold-out venues. Other shows saw CoJo sharing the stage with Georgia-based hitmakers Zac Brown Band. Unfortunately, Johnson had to cancel a handful of upcoming dates. His team made the announcement on social media yesterday.

In the statement, Cody Johnson’s team noted that shows scheduled for this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be postponed or canceled. They said that they had to put off these shows due to illness. However, they did not specify what that illness was. They went on to say, “We understand the inconvenience this causes with travel, plans, and with purchased tickets and we apologize for this unforeseen circumstance.”

However, Cody Johnson fans who hoped to attend those shows may be able to catch rescheduled dates in the future. The statement continued, saying, “We very much appreciate your understanding and patience, and we will make every attempt to get back to these markets to make up the dates as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued support.” Those who already bought tickets should be on the lookout for an email from their original point of purchase for more information on refunds or rescheduled dates.

Originally, Cody Johnson was set to play the State Fair of West Virginia tonight with special guest Randall King, according to his website. Tomorrow, August 12th, Johnson was playing a sold-out show at Virginia Credit Union Live! In Richmond, Virginia alongside Dillon Carmichael and Randall King. The same lineup was set to rock the 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. That show was also sold out.

Cody Johnson Will Hit the Road Again Soon

Illness won’t keep Cody Johnson off the road for long. His next show is scheduled for next Thursday, August 18th. He’ll be at Citi Field in New York City supporting the Zac Brown Band. Then, he’ll embark on a string of headlining dates that will run until early December. CoJo’s current dates culminate in a show at Las Vegas’ Michelob Ultra Arena on December 9th. However, he’ll probably be back in 2023 with more live shows.

Cody Johnson being forced to cancel these upcoming concert dates slims down his already-shortened tour schedule. In 2021, Johnson played over 100 shows. It was great for the fans, but it took its toll on the “Til You Can’t” singer. By the time he finished his packed calendar, he was starting to develop symptoms of anxiety and depression.

As a result, Cody Johnson decided to play 75 shows this year. This gave him the chance to spend time with his wife and two daughters. Additionally, it allowed him to work on three upcoming albums.