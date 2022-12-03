Cody Johnson Hasn’t Been Able to Celebrate His First Grammy Nomination

Cody Johnson has been celebrating milestone successes all year, and he rounded off the excitement in November when he received his first Grammy nomination. But all the joy has come with non-stop commitments, so the singer hasn’t been able to slow down and take in his year-topping accomplishment.

The 35-year-old reached a newfound level of fame with the release of his hit single, Till You Can’t. The touching song became his first No. 1 hit when it topped Billboard’s U.S. Country, U.S. Country Airplay, and Canadian Country charts. It also earned him his first two CMA Awards, Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

And now he’s in the running for a coveted Grammy.

“It’s an incredible honor,” Johnson told Taste of Country after receiving his nomination. “If you’ve ever recorded anything, you always think about what it would be like to get a Grammy nomination. Grammys are so cool that you celebrate the nomination! You’ve kind of already won, and that’s an incredible thing.”

But Cody Johnson’s life hasn’t slowed down since he heard the news. So recognizing the nod has been on the back burner.

“I’m on my front porch of my ranch at my house right now, and this is the first day I’ve sat still since the CMAs,” he continued.

Cody Johnson is ‘Not Gonna Miss’ the Grammy Awards Ceremony in February

When the list of nominees was released, Johnson was at his Texas home. But he was watching his youngest daughter while also preparing for a show in Houston that was set for that night. So, that day was already booked solid. Immediately after, he jetted off to Florida for three days.

Cody Johnson hasn’t forgotten that he deserves to toast the feat, he’s just waiting for a break in his schedule. And he’s also “sure” that he’s going to the LA ceremony in February. So, there is a lot to look forward to.

“I’m not gonna miss that!” he admitted.

Whether his wife, Brandi, and two daughters will be able to join him on the red carpet is still undecided, however.

While he waits to hear if his name will be announced, he is happy sitting in disbelief that he made it to Grammy-level status. Johnson fancies himself a live performer over being a skilled recording artist, and the awards show recognizes excellence in the latter.

“I always envy the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award,” he admitted. “[2022 CMA Entertainer of the Year winner] Luke Combs is very deserving. And as a live performer, that’s the one you want. But I think a Grammy is about as cool as it gets.”