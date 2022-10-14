Cody Johnson Is the Most-Nominated Artist at 2022 American Music Awards

Cody Johnson has more nominations than any other country music artist at the American Music Awards. He took home three of them. He’s up for Favorite Male Country Artist, Favorite Country Album and Favorite Country Song. The album recognized is Human: The Double Album and the song is his smash hit “Til You Can’t.”

Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton each had two nominations. Lainey Wilson picked up a big nomination for Favorite Female Country Artist. Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Lady A, Old Dominion and Miranda Lambert are also nominated. So are Dustin Lynch, Zac Brown Band, Parmalee, Mackenzie Porter, Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan.

In the Favorite Male Country Artist Award category, Cody Johnson will face off against Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson and Taylor Swift are up for Favorite Female Country Artist. Favorite Country Album is between Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes and Taylor Swift.

The awards are fan-voted and they’ll be shown on November 20 on ABC. Taylor Swift also found her way back into the country categories with the reissue of her smash hit Red.

Bad Bunny received the most nominations overall. The Latin artist reeled in eight nominations at the awards show. Beyonce and Taylor Swift each earned six nominations. Harry Styles, Adele and The Weeknd each had five nominations.

Elton John received two nominations for Favorite Touring and Collaboration of the Year. The honors make him the longest-recognized artist in the history of the American Music Awards. If you want to see your favorite artist win, you can vote on Billboard’s website.

Cody Johnson on the Road in 2022

Cody Johnson remains busy for the rest of the year and into 2023. His next tour stop is at Real Life Amphitheater in San Antonio on October 14. He remains in his home state for another night to hit Fort Worth. Randy Houser and Hailey Whitters are supporting him along the way. The trek makes its’ way out West with stops in San Diego and Bakersfield. He’ll also hit Reno, Nevada when he’s out that way. The Steel Woods swap places with Hailey Whitters for the West Coast run. Randall King jumps on the bill for a Midwest run that includes stops in Wisconsin and Illinois.

When it starts getting a little colder, he’ll make it out okay with a swing through Florida and another visit to the Lone Star State. His 2022 dates wrap up in Las Vegas on December 9. But he already has a full itinerary mapped out for the new year. Those dates kick off on January 20 in Louisiana. Check out everything on Cody Johnson’s schedule and get ticket information for each stop at his website.