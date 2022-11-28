Cody Johnson Promises ‘A Lot of Energy’ for Performance at The American Rodeo in 2023

With him being the headlining act at 2023 The American Rodeo, country music star Cody Johnson is now promising major excitement during his performance.

While speaking to Country Now about the upcoming performance, Cody Johnson declared, “I’ve been a big fan of The American Rodeo since it started. I’ve been able to attend a few times and usually every year we wind up on the couch sitting and watching it all day long cause it’s such a special, unique rodeo.”

Cody Johnson then spoke about the big event. “The fact that contenders get to qualify their way up to get to compete on such a large level for such a large amount of money, it’s a huge, huge deal not only for the rodeo world, but the pro-rodeo world as well. To give people a chance to compete against the people that they watch on the Cowboy Channel and things like that, it’s an incredible incentive for rodeo.”

Cody Johnson then discussed his unique sense of comfort performing at rodeos. “It’s kinda like the moment in 2020 when I got to play at the Wrangler NFR [National Finals Rodeo]. I was looking at those yellow bucking chutes and thinking, ‘you know, as a kid, I always wanted to ride a bull outta one of those chutes.’ So, yeah to get to perform and stay with my rodeo family and my cowboy family, it’s a lot more special than most days.”

Cody Johnson explained his and rodeo fans can expect about a 30-minute show set that includes as much energy and fun as he can possibly muster up. “It’s my job to engage every one of them, no matter if they’re in the nosebleeds or down there on the floor. So, I think you can expect a lot of energy for sure.”

Cody Johnson Hints About Performing ‘Dear Rodeo’ At The American Rodeo Next Spring

As he continued to speak to Country Now, Cody Johnson hinted about performing his single Dear Rodeo while performing at the upcoming The American Rodeo.

“When you’re playing something like The American Rodeo, a song like Dear Rodeo always sticks out and is special to me,” Cody Johnson explained. “Because, you know, there’s not a fan in the crowd at The American Rodeo that didn’t dream of being at the stage of getting to compete at that level in rodeo. Every cowboy and every cowgirl has always wondered what it’s like to put that gold buckle on and I was one of those people. So that song, Dear Rodeo, it has more meaning when you’re playing something like The American Rodeo.’”

Cody Johnson further shared that he is interested in testing out his skills during the rodeo’s rope contest. “That would be like the coolest double whammy ever,” he joked. “But we’ll see how that goes. I sing a lot better than I rope, so we’ll see.”