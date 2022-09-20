Cody Johnson and Randy Houser Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Cody Johnson has been having quite a time on the road with his buddy and fellow Texan Randy Houser. So they’ve decided to keep the party going well into the new year. Check out a fresh batch of dates that the duo released below.

“Been awesome to hit the road to play some country music with my buddy Cody Johnson, excited to keep it going into 2023! Who’s coming?” Randy Houser posted to his Instagram.

The new batch of dates begin on January 20 in Lafayette, La. These stops keep the two together through at least July, but there’s a lot of time off in the middle. It’ll be interesting to see what both are cooking up for the downtime. It sweeps through much of the South and heads into the Midwest, too. There are several smaller markets along the way this time, including Knoxville, Tenn., Fort Wayne, Ind. and Syracuse, New York.

This run wraps up on July 21 in St. Louis, Mo.

Cody Johnson and Randy Houser Remain on the Road for Most of 2022

They aren’t taking their foot off the gas in the meantime. For the rest of the year, Ashland Craft is also on the road with the Texans. Next up for Cody Johnson and Randy Houser is a stop in their home state. They’ll play in Lubbock at Cook’s Garage on September 23. That one is sold out.

They’ll stay at home for three more dates. They hit Waco on September 24, San Antonio on October 14 and Fort Worth on October 15. Then they head out west as the Steel Woods hop on board. The first date of that run is in San Diego, Calif. on October 20 at Viejas Arena.

They remain on the West Coast for most of October before making their way back East in November. When they arrive in Evansville, Ind. on November 10, Randall King joins the duo for a run of dates. Their 2022 dates wrap in Las Vegas, Nev. at Michelob Ultra Arena on December 9.

They’ll take some time off for the holidays before returning to the road for the new set of dates. For now, those dates just feature sets from Cody Johnson and Randy Houser. But most of this tour has had three acts on each stop, so it’s likely someone else will hop on board.

Cody Johnson is booked well into the new year. He’ll make a trip to Australia for a run after his dates with Randy Houser conclude. Those dates are in support of Luke Combs on his world tour. They begin in August. Check out all of the dates on Cody Johnson’s schedule and get ticket information for each at his website.