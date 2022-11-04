cody-johnson-readies-double-live-album

Cody Johnson revealed he will release a new live album, Cody Johnson & the Rockin’ CJB Live, on Dec. 2. The 27-track album was recorded live on the road this past June during back-to-back-to-back sold-out concerts on his Cody Johnson & Friends Tour.

The double album features a number of fan-favorite tracks, including “Dance Her Home,” “With You I Am,” “Dear Rodeo,” “’Til You Can’t,” and more. In addition, the album includes several song intros.

“There is nothing I enjoy more than getting to play live shows with this band,” shared Cody Johnson. “We’ve traveled a lot of miles in the last 15 years and lived a lot of life together. This record is allowing us to deliver a live concert directly to the fans.”

Banner Year

Cody Johnson’s musical output has been nothing short of prolific over the last year or so. After releasing his 18-song Human The Double Album in October 2021, the Texas native dropped his first holiday album, A Cody Johnson Christmas, in November 2021.

Earlier this year, Cody scored his first chart-topping hit with “’Til You Can’t.” In September, the single was certified Double Platinum by the RIAA for sales of 2 million units. He was recently named a 2022 CMT Artist of the Year. And he took home two wins at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Cody’s current single, “Human,” is climbing the Top 40 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

You can catch Cody performing “’Til You Can’t” at the CMA Awards on Nov. 9, where he is nominated for four awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year.

‘Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live’ Track List

Part One

COJO Nation (Intro) Honky Tonk Hardwood Floors With You I Am Wild as You Ride With Me Dance Her Home Diamond in My Pocket (Intro) Diamond in My Pocket God Bless the Boy (Cori’s Song) Half a Song Stronger Me and My Kind Longer Than She Did

Part Two