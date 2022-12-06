Cody Johnson Is Ready To Get to Work on His Next Album

Cody Johnson has been grinding his way to the top of the country music world for over fifteen years. His sixth album, Gotta Be Me brought him some chart success. Last year, he released his seventh album to date and his first on a major label. Human: The Double Album put CoJo on the map. The single “Til You Can’t” brought Johnson his first chart-topper. Additionally, the song brought him a pair of CMA Awards and a Grammy nomination.

Earlier this year, Johnson said that he has three new albums in the works. Last week, we got the first of those new offerings. Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB gives listeners a look at CoJo’s electric live shows. Recently, Cody told Taste of Country that he’s getting ready to go back to the studio to record a new album. However, he’s feeling a little pressure.

Cody Johnson on Going Back to the Studio

“In the back of your mind, you think about it,” Cody Johnson said. “Because it’s no different than a bronc rider who goes out and gets 90 points. Well, he wants to do 90 points every night. But, you’re not gonna be able to do 90 points every single night. There’s too many variables. The music business is the same way.”

It’s safe to say that the former bull rider released the equivalent of a 90-point ride with Human. Now, he’s a little worried that he’s not going to be able to make the buzzer with his next record. However, Cody Johnson said he’s not going into the studio to chase success. Instead, he’ll stick to the same process that brought him success.

“You know, the way we recorded ‘Til you Can’t’ was, we weren’t chasing a radio hit, we weren’t trying to win awards – we were just trying to create music that moves people and tell a story that changes people’s lives,” Cody Johnson said. “So, when we go into the next one – I believe this, I always have and always will – go into the studio and let the song be what it wants to be.” Then, he expanded on that philosophy. “If it needs to be slow and sad, let it be slow and sad. If it needs to be upbeat and inspiring, let it be that.”

Cody Johnson said he’ll be putting that philosophy to work in the near future. “I’ve been writing some and picking some new songs. I think we’ve got it down for late January [or] early February to go in and do a couple sessions,” he revealed. He hopes to have a new studio album out by the end of 2023. This means that we can look forward to new singles from the Texas native in the coming months.