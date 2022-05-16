Cody Johnson Releasing New Single ‘Human’ to Remind Folks ‘We Are All the Same’ Despite Differences

Cody Johnson will follow up his first chart-topping tune, “’Til You Can’t,” by releasing new single, “Human.” The Texas native will ship the new single to country radio on June 6.

Penned by Tony Lane and Travis Meadows, “Human” is the title track to Cody’s 2021 album, Human: The Double Album. In addition, “Human” is the opening track on the 18-song double album. While lead single “’Til You Can’t” beckoned listeners to takes chances and chase dreams, “Human” is a stark reminder that we all makes mistakes—and we all have struggles and differences—however, we all share an important mortal commonality. Cody calls attention to that commonality during the chorus: “If I don’t know what I’m doing / I’m still learnin’ to be human.”

“One thing we all have in common, not just in the U.S., but across the world, no matter how you feel about politics, no matter how you feel about religion, no matter what race you are, no matter how much money you have in your bank account, whether you dress like me or like you do, one thing we all have in common is the fact we’re human,” said Cody Johnson before performing “Human” at the iHeart Music Festival in Austin on May 7. “We are all the same. We’ve gone through a lot in this country the last two years. We are all doing this together. And we all have struggles even though they are different. This is why I chose this song to be the next single.”

Cowboy HOF & CMT Awards

In addition to scoring his first No. 1 hit in 2022, Cody added two more feathers to his cowboy hat this year.

Cody was inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame in March, and he scored two CMT Awards in April.

“To be associated with the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame is a great honor, because people like George Strait have received that, Lyle Lovett has received that award,” said Cody to Outsider. “And Red Steagall, who everybody knows I look up to a lot. Man, it’s just a really cool thing. And I think it’s another notch in the belt for the cowboy side of me, too. That is a level of authenticity that I’m always very proud of. Very proud to live the Western cowboy lifestyle that I live and so it’s a great honor.”

Cody took home two trophies at the CMT Awards in April (Male Video of the Year and Digital-First Performance of the Year). In addition to singing “’Til You Can’t” during the telecast, Cody also performed “Human” during an extended cut sampling, which you can watch below. And, be sure to catch Cody live during one of his more than 50 tour stops in 2022.