Cody Johnson Says He’s Been More Focused on His Ranch, Family as His Career Booms

Cody Johnson released his first studio album in 2009. Since then, he’s dropped a total of eight albums including a Christmas record. However, it was his 2021 release Human: The Double Album that started Johnson’s rise to prominence in the country music world. Human hit shelves and streaming one year ago today. Since then, CoJo has landed his first chart-topper with “Til You Can’t” and brought home CMT Music Awards and CMA nominations. Additionally, he’s traveled the country and played to bigger crowds than ever before.

Most recently, Cody Johnson learned that he is among CMT’s Artists of the Year. Johnson shares that honor with Carly Pearce, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Alan Jackson, and others.

One would think that Cody Johnson’s life would be a whirlwind of chaos with an ever-more-demanding schedule. However, that’s not the case. Recently, CoJo spoke to CMT about how he and his family are dealing with the most successful year of his career.

Cody Johnson Is Slowing Down

When he isn’t on a stage or in a studio, Cody Johnson spends his days on his Texas ranch with his wife and two daughters. To him, those days are the most important. “I mean, personally, I have been really focused on home life, like really focused at the ranch and not putting your head in the clouds too much,” Johnson explained. “It’s been really awesome because I’ve been able to turn everything off and just kind of like be more normal than I’ve ever been. Well, I’m more normal than I’ve gotten to be in the last decade and kind of have like my own personal life.”

Last year, Cody Johnson played 135 concerts. He was dealing with burnout by the time his tour cycle ended. Johnson was even starting to develop signs of anxiety and depression. So, he knew he had to change things up. This year, he planned to only play 75 shows and spend plenty of time at home. He wouldn’t be able to do this without the massive success of Human. At the same time, he says he wouldn’t be as good on stage if he didn’t have the downtime.

Taking Time to Recharge

About his career, Cody Johnson said, “That is what provides for my wife and kids and myself and everybody that works for our organization. And, it’s what I love to do. But, like, if I don’t unplug and just kind of get to be the guy who’s not on stage, the guy on stage is not as good at what he does.”

However, Cody Johnson isn’t passing up on big opportunities like singing for Vince Gill at CMT Giants. “I’ve worked for fifteen years to get the opportunity to get those phone calls. So, you have to, in the words of an old farmer, you have to make hay while the sun shines.”