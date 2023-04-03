Cody Johnson, Slash, Billy Gibbons, & More Pay Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at the CMT Music Awards: WATCH

Last night’s CMT Music Awards featured special moments for several artists. Viewers saw first-time winners take home trophies and fan favorites dominate the stage. Additionally, the show featured an all-star tribute to Southern rock greats Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The celebration of the band was twofold. On one hand, the show planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Skynyrd’s 1973 debut album (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). On the other hand, they were celebrating the life of the late Gary Rossington. He was the last surviving original member of the band until his passing earlier this month. Cody Johnson, Chuck Leavell (Allman Brothers Band), Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Paul Rodgers (Bad Company), Slash, and Warren Haynes (Govt. Mule) took the stage to honor Lynyrd Skynyrd. Check it out below.

Cody Johnson, Billy Gibbons, and More Honor Lynyrd Skynyrd

The all-star group performed a medley comprised of two of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s biggest hits. They started the performance with “Simple Man” and went smoothly into the iconic “Sweet Home Alabama.”

During the first song, Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers handled most of the vocal duties before Cody Johnson took the stage to transition into “Sweet Home Alabama.”

According to CMT, all of the performers on the stage had a special connection to Lynyrd Skynyrd. For instance, one of the band’s first shows was with Gibbons and ZZ Top. Additionally, Rodgers felt as though he was “adopted” by the band early in his career. “We toured together. Bad Company with Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top is always a great combination. That’s the way it is,” Rodgers said.

About the performance, Gibbons said, “There is a symbiotic connection for this performance that we all share some thread back to Lynyrd Skynyrd.”

Cody Johnson doesn’t have the same storied connection to Skynyrd as the rest of the artists on stage. However, the Florida-based Southern rockers played a huge part in Johnson’s development as an artist. Their song “All I Can Do Is Write About It” was the first song he learned to play on guitar.

“I worked my whole life to get here. No sense in being nervous now. This is what you work for. Now, it’s time to go to work. Now is when the work starts. All the rest of that was just preparing for this.”

Cody Johnson walked away with a trophy last night. However, the performance was the high point of the night for him. “I got to perform in the Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute with people I would never imagine playing with,” Johnson said. “It was pretty dang cool. There was this 8-year-old kid in my who was wanting to learn to play guitar looking over at Billy Gibbons and Slash saying, ‘Even if we don’t win an award tonight, we still got to do this.’”