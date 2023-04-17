Cody Johnson Working on New 24-Song Double Album, ‘Leather’

Cody Johnson revealed he is currently working on a new 24-song double album, Cody Johnson: Leather, that he hopes to release by the end of the year. Cody shared the news with Audacy’s KMLE Country 107.9 (Phoenix) while backstage at Country Thunder Arizona, where he was the headliner on April 15.

“I wanna go ahead and sneak peek, I’m working on a new double album,” said Cody Johnson to KMLE. “I think we’re gonna release this one a little differently [than 2021’s Human], but it’ll be 24 tracks total.”

Cody’s musical output has been nothing short of prolific over the past two years. He released 18-song Human: The Double Album in October 2021. The Texas native dropped his first holiday album, A Cody Johnson Christmas, in November 2021. And late last year in December 2022, Cody released a 27-track live album, Cody Johnson & the Rockin’ CJB Live.

“This round of 24 songs I have to say is the best round of songs I have ever recorded and I feel like that’s the way it should be,” said Cody. “Each album should outdo the last one.”

‘Cody Johnson: Leather’

Of course, Cody’s prolific musical output has also translated into plenty of hardware at recent awards shows. Over the past two years, he has copped three CMT Music Awards and two CMA Awards. Currently, Cody is nominated three times at the upcoming 58th ACM Awards on May 11, including Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Visual Media of the Year.

Last year, Cody scored his first chart-topping hit with “’Til You Can’t.” The single was certified Double Platinum by the RIAA for sales of 2 million units.

“There’s some fun stuff, I think the theme of this new album is fun,” said Cody Johnson. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s a ballad or whether it’s tongue-in-cheek kinda fun. It all has to be fun, it all has to make you kind of want to move around and bob your head a little bit. [The title] is Leather … Cody Johnson: Leather.”