Cole Swindell Announces New ‘Back Down to the Bar Tour’ With Ashley Cooke & More

Cole Swindell is going back to the well on his upcoming tour. The Georgia native announced he will embark on a new tour this fall, dubbed the Back Down to the Bar Tour. The upcoming tour is a continuation of sorts for Cole, who recently capped his Down to the Bar Tour in the spring. For the upcoming tour, Cole is once again bringing along Ashley Cooke (she was part of the Down to the Bar Tour), as well as new addition Dylan Marlowe.

Cole will kick off his new tour on Sept. 23 at the iconic Floores Country Store in Helotes, Texas. Additional stops include Billy Bob’s Texas in Forth Forth on Sept. 24, Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa on Oct. 1, and more. In addition, Cole’s will make his first headlining gig at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 3.

“We had so much fun on the Down To The Bar Tour in the spring that I decided we just needed to go Back Down To The Bar in the fall,” said Cole Swindell. “I couldn’t not take Ashley Cooke back out with us on this tour because she is just incredible and fans love her. I’ve also been watching what Dylan has been doing for a while now, so I’m so excited he is going to join us. Touring has just had a new meaning this past year and I can’t wait to show the fans what we have in store for them on the Back Down To The Bar Tour.”

Back Down to the Bar Tour

Attendees of Cole Swindell’s upcoming tour are sure to hear his new single, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” which will impact country radio on June 21. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” follows Cole’s back-to-back No. 1 singles “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson and “Single Saturday Night.”