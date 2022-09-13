Cole Swindell Blown Away as ‘She Had Me At Heads Carolina’ Tops the Charts

Cole Swindell’s smash hit “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” is already at the top of the charts. The track is number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and it just took it 12 weeks to get there. It’s the fastest that Cole Swindell has reached the top of the chart.

The song reached the top of SiriusXM’s The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown last month.

“The reaction to this song has blown me away,” Swindell said. “From the moment I released it, you all raised your hand in support of it, and it means the world to me. Getting to stand in front of you night after night hearing you sing it back is the best feeling in the world! So thankful for my team and everyone that makes these moments possible.”

The track is an ode to Jo Dee Messina’s 1996 hit “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” Swindell co-wrote the track with Thomas Rhett, Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders and Tim Nichols. Messina is also credited as a writer on the track as this version samples from her original.

Cole Swindell has a couple of number ones from Stereotype before this. There was his collaboration with Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never,” and “Single Saturday Night.” The Lainey Wilson collaboration earned the pair a CMA Awards nomination for Musical Event of the Year. It also received a nomination for Music Video of the Year.

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” is at the forefront of a huge 90s country resurgence that’s been going on all of 2022. The Grand Ole Opry even got involved, hosting regular “Opry Loves the 90s” events throughout the year. The show that made country music famous even had a televised, 90s-themed special earlier this summer.

Cole Swindell on the Road in 2022

Cole Swindell is on the road throughout the fall. Next up is a stop at the Utah State Fair Park in Salt Lake City on September 14. He has a few festival and fair dates throughout September. Then he heads out on his “Back Down to the Bar” trek. That kicks off in Helotes, Tex. on September 23. He stays our West for several dates before easing his way South. He has a couple of dates in his home state of Georgia in October. He’s in Statesboro on October 11 and he’s in Athens on October 12.

He has a pair of dates at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on November 2 & 3. The tour wraps in Pompano Beach, Fla. on November 19. He’ll also be part of Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 in January. That one is down in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.