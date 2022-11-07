Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Finally Join Forces for Duet in a ‘Full Circle Moment’

Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina have finally teamed up for a duet of She Had Me At Heads Carolina.

Ever since the 39-year-old released it on his 13-track album Stereotype in April, fans have been wondering when he’d join forces with Messina. And on Monday, November 7, Swindell dropped the news the two country music mega stars had finally created a remix. And it’s out now.

“Did y’all really think we were gonna leave you hanging without releasing a version of this song w/ @jodeemessina?!?” he wrote alongside a teaser clip. “Such a full circle moment for this here 90’s Country fan… The “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” Remix is OUT NOW!”

Jo De Messina Also Stars in Cole Swindell’s ‘She Had Me At Heads Carolina’ Music Video

She Had Me At Heads Carolina is based on Messina’s 1996 hit Heads Carolina, Tails California, which has become a long-lasting country anthem.

Cole Swindell released his version as a single in June and it hit No.1 on the US Country Airplay charts. With the popularity, the singer turned it into a karaoke-themed music video that features Messina as a bartender in a Nashville, TN, Printer’s Alley bar.

“[Jo Dee is] one of the artists that made me love country music,” Swindell told Billboard in Oct. “Just to honor that and ‘90s country music and to now call her a friend, and even having her in the video, it’s hard to put into words. After 10 years of being in this business, It feels like a new beginning.”

With the video’s release, Swindell held an Instagram Q&A session, and many fans wanted to know why he hadn’t recorded a version of the song with the muse. Swindell teased that something was in the works. But he kept most of the information under wraps.

“It’s so funny reading the comments. It’s like ‘dude…you gotta get Jo Dee on this,’” he said. “And I just want y’all to know, trust me, I know that’s been the plan from the beginning. Nobody knew what to expect with this song. And the reaction has been insane. …Yeah, we’re figuring something out. Don’t worry. Me and my team, we want Jo Dee on something and we’re figuring that out now. So y’all be patient. I promise it’s gonna be worth it when we figure out what we wanna do.”

You can catch the full version of the She Had Me At Heads Carolina remix on Cole Swindell’s YouTube channel now.