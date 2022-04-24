Cole Swindell Takes the Stage With John Daly at Dallas Pro-Am Event

John Daly went from pro golfer to marquee singer this week as he joined Cole Swindell for a pre-tournament concert.

The two performed at the kickoff party to celebrate the inaugural ClubCorp Classic, a stop on the PGA Champions Tour. The tournament is at Las Colinas Country Club outside Dallas.

Swindell shared a video from the event on his Instagram page. He captioned the clip: “Wow what a time we had! Thanks for letting me open for ya John Daly. Dallas never disappoints.”

Fans Came for Cole Swindell, Got John Daly as Bonus

Truth be told, the concert goers likely were there to see Cole Swindell, not John Daly. Earlier this month, Swindell released “Stereotype,” his fourth studio album. Swindell filled the album with love songs. That includes his hit duet, “Never Say Never,” with Lainey Wilson. You can read Outsider’s review of his most recent work here.

Swindell kicked off his most recent tour — Down to the Bar — with guests Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke, in February.

Meanwhile, Daly can sing. The 55-year-old winner of two majors recently released a country album. He and Swindell did a short video to help hype the Club Corp tournament. And according to Daly, it’s easier to be a country singer. “Only have to work like two or three nights a week. In golf, we got to stay the whole week.”

If you’d like to check it out, Daly named his album “Whiskey and Water.” And he released it last month. One of the songs is a collaboration with country music icon Willie Nelson. It has to be legit if Willie gives it his blessings, right?

“We’ve been friends forever,” Daly said of Nelson during an interview with PGA.com. “I know “Whiskey and Water” is going to be played on the radio, because Willie’s on it.”

The Cole Swindell concert with a dash of John Daly was a big hit, at least according to Instagram. One fan wrote: “Enjoyed every second of this concert! Can’t wait to see you live, again!!”

Daly Struggling In Tournament and In a Tie for 52nd

On the course, Daly headed into Sunday’s final round in a tie for 52nd. He shot consecutive rounds of 72, dropping him to two over par after the first two days. Steven Alker is the leader at eight under. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, the hometown hero, leads the celebrity division.

Daly has had shoulder issues for years. It’s limited his distance off the tee by about 30 yards. But he’s still competing on the Champions Tour. He’s also supporting his son, John Daly II. The younger Daly is a freshman at Arkansas, his dad’s alma mater. Earlier this week, the two announced a father-son-endorsement deal with Hooters.