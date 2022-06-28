Cole Swindell Set to Make History at Target Field This August

Cole Swindell’s latest single, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” is burning up country radio. On August 4, he’ll break it out for nearly 40,000 fans in Minneapolis, Minn.

Target Field is home to the Minnesota Twins. Following their game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Cole Swindell will perform the first postgame concert in the ballpark’s history. The show begins 15 minutes after the conclusion of the contest and will be a full 75-minute set.

Target Field has hosted concerts before. The ballpark opened in 2010. This, however, will be the first time that a performance has been held in conjunction with a baseball game. The show comes through a media partnership with 102.9 The Wolf.

“Twins baseball and country music on a summer evening at Target Field is a fantastic combination,” said Dave St. Peter in an official announcment from the team. St. Peter is the Twins president and CEO.

Everyone that has a ticket to the game has a ticket to the country show.

While it’s the first postgame concert at Target Field, it’s not the first postgame concert for Cole Swindell. The Georgia native and avid Atlanta Braves fan performed for the home team at Turner Field in 2014. He also has another postgame concert scheduled this season. The Cincinnati Reds will open for him at Great American Ballpark on September 3.

Here’s Cole Swindell and his buddy Chase Rice catching a game from the cheap seats at Atlanta’s Truist Park last spring.

‘Stereotype’

Cole Swindell is riding high on the success of his fourth studio album, Stereotype. The record has produced three massive country radio hits in “Single Saturday Night,” “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” and “Never Say Never,” a duet with Lainey Wilson. It also includes a collaboration with Hardy titled “Down to the Bar.”

Behind the success of the album, he’s been hobnobbing with some stars. He brough Randy Travis onstage during his CMA Fest performance. He even performed alongside pro golfer John Daly earlier this year at the ClubCorp Classic on the PGA Champions Tour. Earlier this year, he performed at the spring NASCAR race in Atlanta.

Cole Swindell is Heading ‘Back Down to the Bar’ in 2022

He’ll head ‘Back Down to the Bar’ on September 23 at Floores Country Store in Helotes, Tex. Cole Swindell will bring Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe along for this run of fall dates. Cooke previously joined him for the ‘Down to the Bar’ tour. The tour winds up and down the east coast and through the south until November. It includes his first headlining performance at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on November 3. To see the full schedule and for ticket information, check out his website.