Cole Swindell’s ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Remains Atop the Charts for Third Straight Week

Cole Swindell is on top of the world. He’s at the center of a massive revival of the 90s country music sound. And his smash hit “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” is atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart for the third consecutive week.

The track pays homage to Jo Dee Messina’s classic track “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” The narrator is in the middle of a long night when he stumbles into a karaoke bar. A woman is on the microphone performing the Jo Dee Messina song, and the narrator is smitten. Because she’s a 90s country fan like he is.

Cole Swindell recently talked about how the song came to be. He was working with Rusty Gaston and Anna Weisband at Sony on the music that would become his latest record Stereotype.

“We got to talking about what if we took a 90s song that I loved and put a different spin on it,” he said. “That was how the idea came together.”

He knew that he needed to check in with the writers of the original song before going to work with his own team.

“We knew that before anything, we had to reach out to the original songwriters,” he said. “They could have easily said ‘No’ and the thing would have never happened, but they were cool enough to want to do it.”

He was nervous about it all.

“It was a pressure situation,” Cole Swindell said. “You don’t want to mess up one of your favorite songs of all time.”

Cole Swindell isn’t the only country artist enjoying success with the 90s sound. Jon Pardi had a recent smash with “Last Night Lonely.” And Kelsea Ballerini’s latest album, Subject to Change, leans into the pop country sounds of artists like Shania Twain.

Cole Swindell Heads ‘Back Down to the Bar’

Cole Swindell is taking his biggest hit on the road this fall for his ‘Back Down to the Bar’ tour. His next stop is on September 30 in Round Rock, Tex. He’s out West for a while before a big homecoming show in his home state of Georgia. That one is in Statesboro on October 11. He’ll also visit the home of his Georgia Bulldogs the next night in Athens.

He’ll swing up the Northeast coast later in October. He hits Erie, Penn., Boston, Mass. and Huntington, N.Y. He headlines a pair of dates at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on November 2 & 3. His tour manager really had this thing sorted out, because he’ll head to Florida for a string of dates in late November when it starts getting cold. He’s also part of Luke Bryan’s “Crash My Playa” in Mexico in January. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.