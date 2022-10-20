cole-swindell-stops-by-georgia-southern-football-practice-before-statesboro-show

Statesboro, Georgia is where Cole Swindell’s career began. He grew up in a little town in Southwest Georgia called Bronwood that’s about three hours away. After high school, he headed off to Statesboro to study marketing at Georgia Southern University. And if not for a chance encounter, he may be working for some big firm today.

A fellow former Georgia Southern student introduced himself to Cole Swindell. Luke Bryan was also a fellow Sigma Chi. Bryan was in town performing at a fraternity house, and the rest is history. While Bryan was a little older than Swindell and their tenure there didn’t overlap, the friendship proved fruitful. When Swindell left Statesboro for Nashville in 2007, he sold merch for Bryan and wrote songs for him while they toured around the country.

Among the hits that Cole Swindell penned for Luke Bryan are “Beer in the Headlights,” “In Love With the Girl,” “Out Like That” and “Just a Sip.” That was just the tip of the iceberg. And Cole Swindell wrote hits for several other artists along the way before heading out on his own.

When Cole Swindell was ready to do it on his own, he and Lee Brice opened for Luke Bryan. That was behind Swindell’s 2014 eponymous album. By the time 2022’s Stereotype dropped, Cole Swindell was a superstar of his own.

Cole Swindell Returns Home

Cole Swindell swung through Statesboro recently – the spot where it all started. While he was there, he was invited to hang out with the Georgia Southern football team. He shared photos of the visit to Instagram. Check them out below.

“Always good to be home. Statesboro, GA last week was special. Thanks to Coach Helton and Georgia Southern Athletics for having me out at practice and to everyone who came to the show. Paulson is next,” he captioned the post.

Cole Swindell is on his own “Back Down to the Bar” tour right now. His next stop is in Erie, Pa. on October 20. He remains in the Northeast for a bit before a big return to Nashville. He’ll headline two nights at the Ryman Auditorium on November 2 & 3. He’ll sweep through the South for several dates in November. He’ll be in Mississippi, Arkansas and Florida before it wraps. He also sneaks in a few more dates in New York and Pennsylvania in along the way. The tour wraps in Pompano Beach, Fla. on November 19.

In January, he’ll meet his old buddy Luke Bryan in Mexico for Crash My Playa. That’ll be a fun one in Riviera Maya. Check out all of Cole Swindell’s dates and get ticket information for each at his website.