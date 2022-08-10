Cole Swindell Teases New Video for ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Featuring Jo Dee Messina

Cole Swindell has one of country music’s biggest Songs of the Summer. “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” is an ode to the 90s country smash “Heads Carolina, Tails California” by Jo Dee Messina. The story is about a group of friends that head to a bar to hang out and stumble on karaoke night. A girl is forced onto the stage by her friends, and she performs the classic track by Messina. The narrator is smitten at the first note.

Now, the song is getting the music video treatment. Swindell teased the release, which arrives in full on Thursday. Jo Dee Messina makes an appearance. Check out the clip below.

“THURSDAY. 90s country fans. Let’s go!” he captioned the clip.

In the music video, Jo Dee Messina is working as a bartender. A younger girl is playing the role of the object of the narrator’s affection. Cole Swindell appears to be a patron at the bar. The clip is short, but the video looks like a special moment. Messina and Cole Swindell hung out at a festival earlier this summer, and the former showed her full support of the comeback of the track.

“Making a comeback 26 years later. This is where it all started…” she captioned the video post. In the clip, she’s wearing a Cole Swindell tour t-shirt. The original track is sampled on Swindell’s tribute, so she’s certainly seeing plenty of “mailbox money” from its success. In the clip above, Messina shares the story of how the track nearly missed her record. The record was finished, but the track arrived and she knew it had to be recorded.

Cole Swindell Heads to California Soon

Jo Dee Messina knew they had to cut the track and the rest is history. The 90s country music sound has made a huge comeback in recent years, and Cole Swindell wrote a perfect ode to the era. He’s on the road this summer hitting several festivals dates. He’ll perform across California; but nowhere in the Carolinas. He’s in Costa Mesa and Ventura in August. He has some other scattered dates that include a post-game performance after a Cincinnati Reds game at Great American Ballpark on September 3.

The ‘Back Down to the Bar’ tour gets into full gear on September 23 in Helotes, Tex. He just added a second date to his Nashville appearance. He’s at Ryman Auditorium on November 2 & 3. It wraps in Pompano Beach, Fla. on November 19. Check out all of the dates on Cole Swindell’s fall tour and get ticket information at his website.