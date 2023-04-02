Cole Swindell, Tim McGraw, & Other Country Music Stars Discuss Their ‘Wild’ Pre-Performance Rituals

Prior to the 2023 CMT Music Awards, which will take place on Sunday (April 2nd), country music star Cole Swindell revealed details about his pre-performance rituals.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Swindell stated that his dressing room needs to always have “plenty of water” as well as a “couple of drinks” to help ease his nerves. “

We don’t have much of a pre-show ritual,” the country music artist explained. He then said that he, his band, and the show’s guest have always gotten together to do a little toast before the shows. “[We] pretty much remind each other how thankful we are to get to do what we love. We do a shot and then hit the stage.”

Other country music singers and songwriters have discussed their own pre-performance rituals over the years. Tim McGraw shared in a 2017 interview with Entrenepeur that he and his band talk about the show a lot as well as talk about different things that they want to do while working out.

“Some of our best ideas about the show come during our workouts,” McGraw said. “It’s a direct translation to what we do on stage. When you’re out there with a team and you’re pushing each other to work hard in the afternoon, you do the same thing when you’re on stage together.”

Country Music Superstars Miranda Lambert & Carrie Underwood Have a Set Pre-Show Ritual

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert shared in a 2018 interview with Palm Beach Illustrated that she hangs out with her band prior to all of her performances.

“I’m really close with my band,” the country music hitmaker shared. “So we always hang out with Wanda, my Airstream, before the show. We also do a prayer before taking the stage.”

When it comes to her pre-show rituals, Carrie Underwood says that her body needs to be prepared for the performances. In 2022, the country music star gave Audacy Music an inside look at the meals she eats before her shows.

“For dinner, on show days… I eat two scrambled eggs and half an avocado. You get to a point where it’s like, if I eat ‘off script’ in that context — in life, its fine — but in that context it’s like… if your body doesn’t process it as well or makes you kind of bloaty or or makes you feel slow or whatever it is.”

Carrie Underwood noted that eating before a show is very important to her. “I know what that’s going to do and it’s good, healthy fats and protein and it gets me through the show without making me feel like I just ate a lot of food.”