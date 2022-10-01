Combat Vet Duo War Hippies Set to Hit the Road with Travis Tritt

War Hippies is set to hit the road with Chris Janson and Travis Tritt this fall. The duo is Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis They united in 2022 after successful careers of their own. They’re also both combat war veterans. Brown served four years and three months. He spent two years overseas and had one year of combat in Iraq as a United States Marine. Reis served in the United States Army from 2001-2009. He served one combat tour in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004-2005.

The duo has a history with Charlie Daniels. Brown’s solo album, 2017’s American Son, featured Charlie Daniels. Brown made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2019. Charlie Daniels is among the extensive resume of folks that Reis worked with in his own solo career, along with Richie McDonald of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow of Little Texas and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart. Reis also worked with everyone from Lee Greenwood to Foreigner in his solo career. And Donnie Reis is an accomplished violin player. He picked it up when he was just 10 years old. In 2017, he launched his own line of violins, The Donnie Reis Collection.

Now, they’re combining forces.

War Hippies is their debut album together, and it’s due on October 14. Check out the lead single, “The Hangman,” below.

Scooter Brown competed on USA’s Real Country on Travis Tritt’s team. The relationship endures, as this fall, the duo will embark on a huge tour with the “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” singer and Chris Janson.

War Hippies Hits the Road With Travis Tritt and Chris Janson

War Hippies will head to arenas before their debut album is available to stream. They’ll be opening for Chris Janson and Travis Tritt this fall, and it all kicks off on October 7. The first show is at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, West Virginia. They’re on the road together throughout October, with stops in the Midwest, Texas and throughout the Southeast. The tour wraps on November 19 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga. War Hippies will break from the tour for a date in the middle. They’re at Rock the Green Beret 2022 in Nashville on November 13. Check out all of the dates on “The Can’t Miss Tour” featuring Travis Tritt, Chris Janson and War Hippies at their website.

Meanwhile, Scooter Brown is the founder and a board member for Base Camp 40. The organization provides brotherhood and support to veterans. The organization combines Scooter’s love of the outdoors and his desire to support veterans. Base Camp 40 has teamed up with generous land owners to give veterans a special place to rediscover and reflect. To learn more about Base Camp 40 and how you can support, visit their website.