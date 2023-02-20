Conner Smith: 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter

Singer/songwriter Conner Smith scored his first Top 40 single in 2022 with “Learn From It,” while his follow-up track, “Take It Slow,” quickly racked up almost 100 million streams. Both tunes are featured on the 22-year-old’s debut EP, Didn’t Go Too Far, which was produced by Zach Crowell.

On Feb. 24, Conner will look to keep his momentum rising with his new single, “Creek Will Rise,” as he continues his headlining If I Went to College Tour with special guests Mackenzie Carpenter and Jonathan Hutcherson. Later this summer, Conner will join Luke Bryan’s Country On Tour for a handful of dates.

Ahead of his new single, Conner sat down with Outsider to talk about the 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter.

1. ‘The Good Stuff’ – Kenny Chesney (written by Craig Wiseman, Jim Collins)

Conner Smith: Kenny Chesney has always been my biggest influence. I fell in love with country music through Kenny’s songs. And the first concert I ever went to was Kenny Chesney at Nissan Stadium. As I fell in love with songwriting and stories, this song shaped in my head as a perfect country song. The story it tells, and the images it paints . . . I have tried to capture the emotion of this song countless times—unsuccessful each time.

2. ‘A Man Who Was Gonna Die Young’ – Eric Church (written by Church, Jeremy Spillman)

Conner Smith: Eric Church is a person who has really shaped who I hope to become as an artist. He hasn’t always chased hits, but he has always found honesty in his music. And every song he records means something. That is something I admire. This song captures everything brilliant about Eric’s ability to put heart into a song: “This morning I turned 36 / And you just remember half it / Wonder how you outlived Hank and Jesus.”

The first time I ever saw Eric live, the person next to me asked, “Why do you seem miserable?” The truth was I had never been more captivated by someone in my life. I didn’t sing, I didn’t dance, I just simply watched as he held 20,000 people in the palm of his hand. I couldn’t take my eyes off him, I was completely amazed.

3. ‘Just To See You Smile’ – Tim McGraw (written by Mark Nesler, Tony Martin)

Conner Smith: This song has the best second verse ever in country music: “So I told you that I was happy for you / And given the chance, I’d lie again.” The love and heartbreak felt simultaneously in this lyric is magic. This has always been my answer for my favorite song of all time.

4. Stones Under Rushing Water – NEEDTOBREATHE (written by Bear Rinehart, Bo Rinehart)

Conner Smith: Growing up, I was a massive NEEDTOBREATHE fan. I listened to their record, Rivers In The Wasteland, a thousand times. And I saw them play live for the first time when I was 14. I had never wanted to be anyone more than Bear, the lead singer, that night.

5. Water Tower – Jason Aldean (written by Jason Sellers, Paul Jenkins, Michael Dulaney)

Conner Smith: This song holds a thousand memories. After every road baseball game we won in high school, on the ride back in the bus, someone would bring a speaker, and we would blast this song. Everybody on the team would sing as loud as we could. Every time I hear this song it takes me right back there —17 years old, driving back to school after a series win against our rival.