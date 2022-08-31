Social Media Reacts After Raelynn Shares Support for Jason Aldean’s Wife After ‘Tomboy Phase’ Comments

The country music world was split on a fierece debate over the weekend, and RaeLynn showed support for Brittany Aldean. Brittany is Jason Aldean’s wife. She’s always been extremely outspoken. Over the weekend, she made comments on Instagram about gender identity, and many artists spoke up.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” read Brittany Aldean’s original Instagram post.

Cassadee Pope was the first to jump into the fray.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice,” Pope posted to Twitter.

The post immediately evoked a reaction from Maren Morris. And that eventually led to political pundit Candace Owens hopping into the conversation.

Somewhere along the way, RaeLynn reacted to the original post with a heart eyes emoji. A fan noticed it and several folks began to comment on how surprised they were by her endorsement of Brittany’s post.

“Who is advising RaeLynn these days? She’s a pal of Tyler Hubbard’s so I hope he places a call,” said one poster.

“As a long-time, dedicated country fan, I’ve removed the artists that have publicly supported this disgusting BS. Including Gabby Barrett, RaeLynn and Jason Aldean from my Spotify. TBH, Aldean was removed a long damn time ago based on the disgusting treatment towards his ex-wife,” another country fan said on Twitter.

On Fan Claims That RaeLynn Blocked Them

Another fan says that RaeLynn blocked them on Instagram for disagreeing with her stance.

“Guys RaeLynn blocked me on instagram because I said that transgender people deserve to be alive and be happy. that’s so disappointing I loved her,” the fan said.

“She’s a loser just like her lil friend Brittany,” someone replied.

“I’m so sad and disappointed. I expected it out of Brittany but not Raelynn,” the original poster replied.

“I used to be a big fan of both,” the other fan replied.

RayLynn gave birth to a child of her own late last year. Her most recent post on her own social media pages, received reciprocated support from Brittany Aldean on a post she made about playing Boots & Brews. Check out the post below.

Aldean responded with four flame emojis. Before that post, RaeLynn made a post from Montana where she was vacationing and referenced Maren Morris’s comments.

“Insurrection Montana Barbie,” she captioned the post, referencing what Morris initially called Aldean when replying to Cassadee Pope.