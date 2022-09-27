Country Festival Headlined by Eric Church, Turnpike Troubadours Canceled Due To Hurricane Ian

A stacked festival in Miramar Beach, Fla. is now canceled due to Hurricane Ian. Eric Church was set to headline two nights and Turnpike Troubadours was set to headline one at Moon Crush: Harvest Moon. The festival was set to take place on the weekend of October 27-29. And while that’s a month away and it would not be directly impacted by the storm, festival organizers say that they will be unable to get proper insurance due to hurricane season.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must share, due to circumstances beyond our control, Moon Crush ‘Harvest Moon’ scheduled to take place October 27-29, 2022, has been postponed to a date to be determined in the future. While we are working with the artists to find another window of time that fits with their touring schedules, we’ll be issuing full refunds to all guests. Our team will begin processing these refunds on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, and complete them by Friday, September 30, 2022,” the festival said in a statement.

The destination festival promised other special guests throughout the weekend. It is a sister festival to Moon Crush, which is hosted in the spring at the same site. With Hurricane Ian bearing down on the coast, they’ll have to postpone to another time. It’ll be difficult to move it to spring because of the other festival. So it may not happen. Organizers elected to refund all tickets rather than hold on to them as many festivals did throughout the pandemic.

Hurricane Ian Postpones Moon Crush ‘Harvest Moon’

Unfortunately, it had to happen because of Hurricane Ian. But it’s going to be hard to find another date in the near future that works for everyone. Turnpike Troubadours is pretty booked through the end of the year. The Chief is much more flexible. His calendar is wide open. If organizers want to get it in before the end of 2022, replacing Turnpike Troubadours may be the only option.

Fans of Turnpike Troubadours in the Florida area may have another chance to see the reunion tour, though. They’re in Jacksonville, Fla. the next weekend at Daily’s Place Amphitheater. American Aquarium is also on that bill. That show is on November 4. The band is on a bit of a break right now after a year that included sold-out shows everywhere from Red Rocks to Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Next up, they’ll head to New Braunfels, Tex. for three shows at Whitewater Amphitheater the weekend of October 20. Check out all of their dates on their website.

The festival isn’t the only concert that is affected by Hurricane Ian. Luke Bryan also canceled a string of dates in Florida coming up this weekend. More events will likely be affected by the storm after it makes landfall and damage is assessed.