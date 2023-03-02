Country Legend Glen Campbell Is Trending on TikTok. Here’s Why

TikTok users proved that great music never dies when they brought back one of Glen Campbell’s classic hits.

The country music legend surfaced on the platform nearly two weeks ago and became a bonafide trend after a new generation of fans discovered his song, Southern Nights. During that time, videos with the upbeat tune have been viewed over 12.5 million times. And as of Monday, the track was the ninth most used on the platform, according to Music on TikTok.

The song first popped up when users started using it to make videos that explain why they were born in the right generation. With Campbell singing in the background, people would say they appreciated their era for reasons like air fryers, square pizza, “being mean to men,” and more.

And after sounding off all over TikTok for a few days, the song began to stick in people’s minds, and they started making more videos to share their love for the 1977 single.

New Glen Campbell Fans Say ‘Southen Nights’ ‘Hits Harder’ Than Their Dad’s Belt

“POV the world is ending and you get one more song to play,” one user wrote over a dubbed clip of Nicolas Cage just before the world exploded in Knowing. “I love this song (first post of 2023),” they added in the caption.

“I don’t like country music but I make a few exceptions,” someone added in the comments.

“Ahead of its time,” another user wrote alongside a tribute compilation.

“Song hits harder than my dad’s belt,” a fan commented.

“Glen Campbell is ELITE,” wrote another user. ” Best and most underappreciated guitarist of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s,” someone agreed.

“I [THOUGHT] I WAS [THE] ONLY ONE WHO LOVED THIS SONG,” someone else gushed.

Southern Nights was originally penned and sung by Allen Toussaint in 1975, but Glen Campbell’s cover, which appeared on his album William Tell Overture, is what made it famous.

Campbell’s rendition peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Contemporary, Hot Country Songs, and Cash Box Top 100 charts. It also hit the top spot on two Canadian Billboard charts and No. 3 on the Irish Singles Charts.

Glen Campbell was highly acclaimed for dozens of other songs, of course. During his career, he took home 10 Grammy Awards and 10 ACMs. In fact, he won every ACM he was nominated for except for one.

Campbell passed away in 2017 from Alzheimer’s disease. He was 81.