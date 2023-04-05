Country Legend Tanya Tucker Plots New Album ‘Sweet Western Sound’

Tanya Tucker is in the middle of a massive comeback. In 2019, she teamed up with Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings to put together the album While I’m Livin’. The record marked Tucker’s first return to the studio in about a decade. With it, she finally started to get the recognition she has deserved for years. The album brought her two Grammy Awards and put her back on the country music radar. Most recently, the Country Music Hall of Fame announced that Tucker would be among the inductee class of 2023.

Now, Tucker is teaming up with Jennings, Carlile, and a group of songwriters for another album. Sweet Western Sound will hit shelves and streaming services on June 2. Tucker will play a two-night stand at the Ryman to celebrate the album’s release on June 3rd and 4th. Check out the first release from the record, “Kindness” below.

Sweet Western Sound sees Tanya Tucker taking on more of the songwriting than before. For instance, she co-penned a single song on While I’m Livin’. Tucker has four co-writes on the upcoming ten-track collection.

In 2022, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker appeared on the Today Show to talk about While I’m Livin’ and the documentary based on its production. During that appearance, Carlile said that Tucker was a “reluctant” songwriter. “When she writes a song, she writes a song with her wisdom. Then, you just kind of come in and sculpt it. You put things that she says in place. The next thing you know, you’ve got this really powerful sentiment,” she added.

So, the fact that Tanya Tucker took over so much of the songwriting on this project makes Sweet Western Sound special.

Tanya Tucker Discusses Sweet Western Sound

“Sweet Western Sound is another revelation and I’m excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor,” Tanya Tucker said in a statement. “It’s ALWAYS a trip working with Brandi and Shooter. I didn’t know if we’d be working together on a new album after While I’m Livin’, but here we are!”

Tucker went on to say that she and her collaborators did “lots of new things” on this album. “I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me. Brandi says we’re MAGIC together, and I’m starting to believe her.”

Sweet Western Sound Tracklist