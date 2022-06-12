Country Music Fans Wish Toby Keith Well After Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

Toby Keith revealed on June 12 that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall, and that he’s been undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. In his posts on social media, he shared with fans that things have been “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax.”

He also shared that he was looking forward to getting back out there and seeing fans again, but needed time with his family. “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family,” he wrote. “But I will see the fans sooner than later.”

Wishing you much strength and healing my friend! 🙏🏻 — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) June 12, 2022

Toby Keith’s fans took to social media to express their shock and support for him in this time. Hundreds of fans shared that they were praying for his recovery. “Prayers for you and your family at this time,” wrote one fan. Another wrote, “So sorry to hear this. I’ll be praying for you.”

“Get well soon big fella. Love hope and strength,” another fan shared. Yet another wrote, “Sending best wishes for a full and complete recovery, sir.”

Prayers going up for you, your family, your medical team 🙏🏻💙🙏🏻 we love you! Your music has brought me so much comfort, praying to God to return that comfort back to you 💙 — Kathy Turner (@KathyJMatheny) June 12, 2022

One fan simply replied, “You got this dude.” Toby Keith definitely has plenty of support around him in this time, from his family but also from countless fans and friends who have stuck with him over the years.