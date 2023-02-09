Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama Announce Return of Legendary June Jam

Alabama broke the mold when they burst onto the country music scene with their 1980 debut album. Their blend of country and rock and the fact that they were one of the only bands in the genre set them apart. That originality and the fact that their long list of chart-topping tunes made them one of the most successful acts in the history of the genre.

In the 80s, Alabama launched over 20 songs to the top of the charts. So, to say that they were popular would be a massive understatement. They were so big that they held one of the biggest country music events in the nation. Their annual June Jam took place in the band’s home state and drew tens of thousands of eager fans every year. The Hall of Famers also hosted artists like Garth Brooks, Charley Pride, The Judds, Glen Campbell, and others.

June Jam had a 16-year run between 1982 and 1997. Now, the band is looking to bring it back later this year.

Alabama Announces the Return of June Jam

According to WHNT, a Huntsville, AL-based CBS affiliate, members of the iconic band made the big announcement during an award ceremony in their home state.

Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry, and the late Jeff Cook’s widow attended the Fort Payne, AL Chamber of Commerce’s Awards Banquet to receive the V.I. Prewett Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this month. While there, the surviving Alabama founders announced that they were bringing June Jam back starting this summer.

However, Alabama isn’t just hoping to throw a few killer events while they’re still able to do so. Instead, the band hopes to make a difference with the revival of the legendary annual June Jam.

About the musical event, Randy Owen said, “Our wish is that the love and labor that we put into this for all these years, that the town takes this and it goes on forever. We’ve lost Jeff. We wanted to go on and make a statement that we intend to do this to help others, help the city, help the county, help the state, and just help people in general. So, we me and Teddy are gone, hopefully, the city will go on with the June Jam.”

This year’s June Jam will take place on June 3rd at the VFW Fairgrounds in the band’s hometown of Fort Payne, Alabama. They will announce the full lineup and ticket information later this year.

This announcement comes after the members of Alabama experienced two devastating losses in 2022. First, Randy Owen’s mother, Martha Owen, passed away in June. Then, they lost the incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist Jeff Cook in November. At the time, many worried that the loss of Cook would be the end of the band. Fortunately, it looks like the boys in the band are ready to roll on.