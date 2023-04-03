Country Music Hall of Fame Reveals Class of 2023

The Country Music Association (CMA) announced the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 this morning: Patty Loveless (Modern Era Artist), Tanya Tucker (Veterans Era Artist), and songwriter Bob McDill (Songwriter/Musician/Non-Performer).

Modern Era candidates are eligible for induction 20 years after they first achieve “national prominence,” while Veterans Era candidates are eligible after 40 years. The Songwriter/Musician/Non-Performer category rotates every third year, and this year a songwriter was elected.

“I’m still trying to believe that I’m going to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame,” said Patty Loveless. “I just feel so incredibly privileged to be invited into this incredible family. Having my name included in the museum’s Rotunda with so many legendary artists, musicians, songwriters and industry icons is such an honor!”

“I’m more than proud to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame,” added Tanya Tucker. “It was wonderful to have all three of my kids beside me when I got the news. The only way it could’ve been any better is if my parents Beau and Juanita Tucker could have been there too. They are the reason and the root of all my success in music. And the fans—they are everything! When I walk in that Hall they will all be with me.”

“I am thrilled and honored to be included,” said Bob McDill.

A formal induction ceremony for McDill, Loveless, and Tucker will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame this fall. Brief bios for each inductee, courtesy the CMA, are below.

Patty Loveless – Modern Era Artist

The first of Loveless’ five Billboard No. 1 singles came with “Timber I’m Falling In Love” in 1989, just a few months after she married producer and bassist [Emory] Gordy, who had co-produced her first two albums with [Tony] Brown and would produce her for most of the rest of her career, especially after she left MCA for Epic Records in 1992.

Though Loveless found frequent success with MCA, including a second chart-topper, “Chains,” she found even more acclaim at Epic. Her first single for the label, a Harlan Howard/Kostas tune called “Blame It On Your Heart,” gave her a third No. 1, and BMI Song of the Year. Songs like “How Can I Help You Say Goodbye” and “You Don’t Even Know Who I Am,” tapped into the deepest emotions of human experience. “You Don’t Even Know Who I Am” was another No. 1 and one of four Top 10 singles from Loveless’ When Fallen Angels Fly. It won CMA’s Album of the Year award in 1995. In 1996, CMA awarded her its Female Vocalist of the Year.

Loveless hit No. 1 twice in 1996, first with “You Can Feel Bad,” then with “Lonely Too Long.” She won CMA Vocal Event of the Year in 1998 for “You Don’t Seem To Miss Me” with George Jones. It was her second win with the Possum in that category.

Loveless won the CMA Vocal Event award again with Vince Gill for 1999’s “My Kind Of Woman/My Kind Of Man.” She and Gill have often appeared on each other’s records. She sings on Gill’s “When I Call Your Name,” “Pocket Full Of Gold,” and “Go Rest High On That Mountain,” among others.

Tanya Tucker – Veterans Era Artist

Tanya Tucker began her recording career at 13 with six consecutive Top 10s. Three of which—“What’s Your Mama’s Name,” “Blood Red and Goin’ Down,” and “Would You Lay With Me (In a Field Of Stone)”—went to No. 1.

Tucker’s knack for picking hit material borders on the legendary, and back then her tastes leaned toward Southern Gothic. Tucker came through country music like a Texas tornado with a “wild child” persona she sometimes lived up to. Her mature choices in material only added to her adolescent allure.

On her 16th birthday, Tucker signed to MCA Records where the hits continued with 1975’s “Lizzie And The Rainman” and “San Antonio Stroll,” and 1976’s “Here’s Some Love.”

She recorded with MCA for seven years. After recording briefly for Arista Records, Tucker brought her career back to life when she signed with Capitol Records. “Just Another Love” gave the singer her first No. 1 in a decade. And she followed that in short with three more chart-toppers: “I Won’t Take Less Than Your Love” with Paul Davis and Paul Overstreet, “If It Don’t Come Easy,” and “Strong Enough To Bend.”

In 1991, she won a CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year. In 1994, she took home the CMA Award for Album of the Year for her contribution to the collaborative album, Common Thread: The Songs Of The Eagles. Tanya teamed with Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings in 2019 to release While I’m Livin’. The album returned her to the spotlight. Tanya Tucker earned her first Grammy awards: Best Country Album and Best Country Song (“Bring My Flowers Now”).

Bob McDill – Songwriter

Only a handful of Nashville songwriters write so distinctively that their name becomes its own brand of song. Not because of their track record of success, though that often follows. But because their work possesses a recognizable style and soul that no one else can replicate. A Harlan Howard song. Kris Kristofferson song. Bobby Braddock song. Dean Dillon song. A Bob McDill song.

For nearly 30 years, Bob McDill graced country music with songs full of rich imagery, a deep empathy for their characters, and a literary sensibility that set him apart from his peers. From the early 1970s until he retired in 2000, McDill had hundreds of cuts. He placed more than 30 songs at the top of Billboard magazine’s Country charts. Among them? Classics like Don Williams’ “Good Ole Boys Like Me,” Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” Alabama’s “Song Of The South,” and Alan Jackson’s “Gone Country.”