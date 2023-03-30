Country Music Hall of Fame to Reveal 2023 Inductees on April 3: Who’s Getting In?

The Country Music Hall of Fame will announce its Class of 2023 on April 3. CMHOF inductee Vince Gill, Class of 2007, will host the announcement, which will also stream live via the CMA’s YouTube channel at 10 a.m. CT.

The Country Music Association will elect one new member/act into the Country Music Hall of Fame in each of its three categories: Modern Era, Veteran Era, and Songwriter/Musician/Non-Performer (this category rotates, and this year a songwriter will be elected). Modern Era candidates are eligible for induction 20 years after they first achieve “national prominence,” while Veteran Era candidates are eligible after 40 years.

The pool of possible Modern Era candidates includes, among others, Clint Black, Kenny Chesney, Faith Hill, Toby Keith, Martina McBride, Tim McGraw, Travis Tritt, Shania Twain, Trisha Yearwood, and Dwight Yoakam, while the Veteran Era includes artists like John Anderson, Crystal Gayle, Mickey Gilley, Charlie Rich, Tanya Tucker, Gene Watson, and more.

Let’s focus on the Modern Era category, for the sake of brevity. Who deserves to get in this year? Here are my Top 3 picks.

1. Dwight Yoakam

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for CORE Gala)

I’ve been stumping for Dwight Yoakam’s inclusion into the Country Music Hall of Fame for the last six years. But he’s been bested each year (Alan Jackson, Ricky Skaggs, Brooks & Dunn, Marty Stuart, The Judds, and Keith Whitley). Yes, there’s a certain hierarchy (behind the scenes) and promotional push involved with induction. We won’t get into all that, but 2023 feels like it could finally be the Year of Yoakam. And he’s more than deserving.

Dwight’s impact on the country genre can’t be measured in records sold or awards (but he has plenty of both). Born in Kentucky. Raised in Ohio. Perfected in California. That’s the old Yoakam chestnut. He mixed his country roots with the California punk/rock scene of the 1980s to become a genre giant.

Wrapped in skin-tight Levi’s and capped with a Stetson, Dwight has been swiveling his way to stardom since dropping his 1986 debut album, Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc. Along the way, he has sold more than 11.5 million albums, according to the RIAA, including critical masterpieces like 1988’s Buenas Noches From a Lonely Room and 2012’s 3 Pears. Five of his albums have topped Billboard‘s Country Albums chart, as well as two Billboard No 1 singles (“Streets of Bakersfield” and “I Sang Dixie”). In addition, Dwight has been nominated for 18 Grammy awards, winning two during his career. Let’s not forget Dwight’s diversified acting chops. He has starred in numerous movies, including Sling Blade, Panic Room, Four Christmases, Cry Macho, and more.

Put the man in the Hall.

2. Shania Twain

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Haters gonna hate on the Queen of Country-Pop (or is it Pop-Country?). But Shania Twain’s resume is crazy impressive. Actually, it impresses us much. Shania is going to end up in the Country Music Hall of Fame. In fact, before Martina McBride or Trisha Yearwood get inducted (both deserving), Shania should go in first.

Not only is Shania the best-selling female artist in the history of country music, but also she is the No. 6 best-selling solo female artist across all genres, according to the RIAA. Only George Strait and Garth Brooks have sold more records in the country genre. For about a decade between 1995 and 2005, Shania was one of the most powerful forces country music has ever seen—or heard. Shania’s streak of three consecutive Diamond-certified albums is unfathomable in today’s country landscape. And her 1997 album, Come On Over, has been certified Double Diamond by the RIAA for sales of 20 million units (No. 12 all time in any genre).

Yes, Shania was the Queen of Country-Pop. And yes, Queens belong in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

3. Clint Black

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

No one in the Class of ’89—Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, or Travis Tritt—came out firing hotter than Clint. 1989’s crop of newcomers helped catapult country music to unprecedented popularity over the following years by dropping iconic hits and dominating the charts. Country was cool again thanks to the Class of ’89. Garth and Alan are in the CMHOF. It’s time to add Clint (and Travis, for that matter).

From his debut album, Killin’ Time, in 1989 to his sophomore album, Put Yourself in My Shoes, in 1991, Clint scored two No. 1 albums and six No. 1 singles. Clint Black was the first of his Class to find success on the charts. Black released his debut single, “A Better Man,” in February 1989. It topped the chart in June. A string of three more chart-toppers followed from Clint’s No. 1 debut album: “Killin’ Time,” “Nobody’s Home,” and “Walkin’ Away,” as well as No. 3 hit, “Nothing’s News.”

The success of Clint’s debut album helped him win a bevy of awards, including Album of the Year, Top Male Vocalist, Top New Male Vocalist, and Single of the Year at the 1989 ACM Awards, as well as the Horizon Award at the 1989 CMA Awards.

During the 1990s, Clint scored 13 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Over his career, Clint sold more than 12.5 million albums, according to the RIAA. Along the way, he took home one Grammy Award, five ACM Awards, and two CMA Awards.