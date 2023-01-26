Country Music Hall of Fame’s ‘American Currents’ Exhibit to Include Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum & More

The Country Music Hall of Fame will unveil its new American Currents: State of the Music exhibit on March 8. The annual exhibit takes a broad view of country music over the previous year by highlighting artist achievements, notable events, and more. This year’s exhibit will include Luke Combs, Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell, Rhiannon Giddens, Ashley Gorley, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Scotty McCreery, Reba McEntire, Amanda Shires, Billy Strings, Sunny Sweeney, Molly Tuttle, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson.

“Each year through the American Currents exhibit, the Museum documents and reports on the music and events that helped shape the previous year, examining a wide scope of contributions,” says Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Last year, we witnessed innovative collaborations, varied musical perspectives, and well-deserved honors for emerging artists and established luminaries. American Currents allows us to highlight these moments and artists, sharing their significance in country music history.”

2023 American Currents

Some of the artifacts featured in this year’s American Currents exhibit include:

(photo by Bob Delevante for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Custom-made Lucchese boots that Scotty McCreery wore in his “Damn Strait” video (photo above).

Dulce Bestia jumpsuit worn by Miranda Lambert on CBS TV’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

A beaded-and-sequined jacket that Reba McEntire wore during a tribute to Loretta Lynn at the CMA Awards in 2022.

Lainey Wilson’s Gibson SJ-200 acoustic guitar.

In addition, a section of the exhibit will be titled Unbroken Circle. It will highlight the musical connections of artists and organizations, including those who have influenced them or share musical perspectives. Featured pairings include the Black Opry and the Black Country Music Association, Jordan Davis and Bob McDill, Miko Marks and Loretta Lynn, and Morgan Wade and Elvis Presley.

In support of the exhibition, the Museum will host Songwriter Sessions with Miko Marks and Sunny Sweeney on March 11. The 2023 American Currents exhibit runs from March 8 to February 2024.