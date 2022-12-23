Country Music Stars Help First Responders With VIP Experiences

Several country music stars have teamed up with the Gaylord Opry Resort and The First Responders Children’s Foundation to support grieving families this holiday season.

Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Little Big Town, Jordan Davis, Maddie & Tae, Tyler Hubbard, and Kacey Musgraves are all participating in the 39th annual A Country Christmas event by putting this own touch on an exhibit in Parade of Trees from Universal Music Group Nashville.

Along with the festive pines, the stars have also donated specially curated travel packages that include airline tickets, VIP concert experiences, merchandise, and more. Fans can bid on the packages through Charity Stars until Jan 10th. Proceeds will go to scholarships and mental health services for children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. The funds will also benefit a new collaboration with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for the local Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“The holidays are a special time when people come together to celebrate and be thankful for their blessings,” Reba McEntire shared in a statement. “This holiday season, I’m thankful I can help raise awareness for the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which supports the children and families of first responders who risk their lives every day to serve our communities. I hope everyone will go to charitystars.com/paradeoftrees to enter to win and support the families of this wonderful organization.”

Package themes include everything from an “Ultimate Nashville VIP” experience created by Alan Jackson to a “Grand Canyon Adventure” by Tyler Hubbard. Maddie & Tae will also send a couple of lucky people to Orlando, Florida. And Luke Bryan will sit down for a margarita meet and greet in Las Vegas.

McEntire is also sending two people to New York City for three nights and four days so they can have a red-carpet experience at the Friends and Family event at Madison Square Garden in April. The winning bidders will get a stay at Marriott Marquis New York.

The Parade of Trees is on display inside Gaylord Opryland’s Garden Conservatory and Cascades Atrium until Jan. 10. Trees represent each country music singer’s recent album or favorite single. For example, McEntire’s is covered in red, green, and gold decor to celebrate her Christmas album, The Ultimate Christmas Collection. And Urban’s tree pays tribute to his single Wild Hearts.

Fans can take self-guided tours of the Parade of Trees while the exhibit stands.