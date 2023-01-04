Country Music Stars Offer Their Support for Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin

The country music community is rallying around Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. In a devastating instance during the first quarter, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins’ tackle of the 24-year-old player prompted his heart to abruptly stop beating.

For nearly 10 minutes, a group of emergency personnel administered CPR to revive Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills announced that his heartbeat was revived on the field. He was immediately brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further medical attention.

Paycor Stadium filled with a reverent hush as the spectators witnessed Hamlin’s teammates forming a wall around him. The Bengals, overcome with grief and worry, demonstrated their support by taking a knee in unison on the sidelines. Upon seeing this display of solidarity, ESPN quickly made the call to postpone the game until further notice.

“The NFLPA and Everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL,” the NFLPA wrote on Twitter. “The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well-being.”

The Country Music Community sends their support to Damar Hamlin

Word of the tragic incident quickly made its way outside of the world of sports and to the Country Music community. “Glad they suspended the game,” Radio Personality Bobby Bones tweeted. “They just needed to stop playing for a while. An hour. A night. A week. I’ve never seen anything like that. Prayers crying. Ambulance on the field. Really hoping for positive news.”

Several other country music stars offered their prayers to the fallen NFL player. “Praying for Hamlin. Jesus, please let everything be okay,” Tweeted Ciara. “You never want to see this. Praying hard for @HamlinIsland,” Mitchell Tenpenny wrote. “Sending prayers for Damar Hamlin,” added Mickey Guyton.

Clay Walker pointed out that others also needed prayers following the tragedy. “I know all us football fans are praying for Damar Hamlin, and let’s all please pray for Tee Higgins as well,” Walker tweeted. “He is hurting, especially along with all the players who were on the field, God Bless you ALL.”

On Tuesday (Jan. 3), Jordon Rooney, a family representative for Hamlin, announced that his vitals have returned to normal and he is now being assisted with breathing via a tube placed in his throat. Although doctors are still running tests at the trauma hospital, Rooney has requested donations to Hamlin’s GoFundMe page which supports an annual toy drive.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” Hamlin’s family said in a press release. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.”