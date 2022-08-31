Country Musician Chris Rodriguez Convicted on Assault Charge: Report

Last year, 61-year-old country musician Chris Rodriguez faced arrest for domestic assault charges after hitting and choking his wife Charlotte Medley. More than a year later, the musician, known for playing with genre stalwarts like Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, and Kenny Rogers, has been convicted on those charges.

According to PopCulture, Chris Rodriquez was arrested last year after hitting his wife with a closed fist. He also allegedly tried to choke her. Medley, recalling the incident, said she could see Chris Rodriguez was angry about something. As such, she tried to protect herself and barricade herself in the bedroom. However, before she was able to place a chair in front of the door, Rodriguez burst in. According to earlier reports, that’s when he began hitting her.

Per the outlet, the aggressor’s wife then fell on the bed where he then began choking her. While she told authorities she did not pass out, she did state that she could not breathe. She then fell to the floor and at that point, the musician again began hitting her again. Finally, she pushed him off and attempted to defend herself. Chris Rodriguez then left and Medley called the police, barricading herself in the room.

Upon arrival, responding authorities could see visible bruises and swelling on the left side of the woman’s face as well as an abrasion on her right arm.

Now, more than a year later, Rodriguez’s conviction came on July 28th. The outlet states he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of Bodily Assault with Injury. Originally Chris Rodriguez faced a felony Aggravated Assault — Strangulation. He also nearly became embroiled in major legal trouble as he allegedly violated a protection order.

Per court rulings, Chris Rodriguez will serve an 11-month, 29-day suspended sentence and will be on probation. He must also pay hundreds of dollars in court costs.

Who is Chris Rodriguez?

While his main claim to fame might just be on account of last year’s assault charges, at least now, Chris Rodriguez has actually performed with some of the biggest names in country music.

PopCulture reports that the musician served as a guitarist in Shania Twain’s band in 1995 and 1996 during the artist’s The Woman In Me tour. He would later join “Somebody Like You” singer Keith Urban on tours from 2005 through 2010. The 61-year-old also later toured with LeAnn Rimes, Kelly Clarkson, and Faith Hill.

In addition, the now-convicted abuser previously recorded with a multitude of country singers. In addition to Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers, and Keith Urban, Rodriguez also worked with Vince Gill, Lee Ann Womack, and more.

The outlet states Rodriguez currently serves as a guitarist for Generation radio, joining the likes of Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus, Chicago’s Jason Scheff, and Journey’s Deen Castronovo.