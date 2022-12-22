Country Singer Craig Campbell Elected to City Council in His Tennessee Town

Country star Craig Campbell is a busy man these days. Earlier this year, he opened a new coffee shop and bar called Grindstone Cowboy in his quaint Tennesse hometown. This month, he also took a seat as a city councilman. And he’s juggling all his responsibilities while recording new music set to drop in 2023.

“Opening Grindstone Cowboy was a dream come true for [my wife] Mindy and me,” he shared this week. “And working with the great folks in Eagleville as we went through the process of pulling permits, renovating the building, and getting the business up and running was fascinating…and a ton of work.”

“I’m grateful for the support we’ve received and really wanted to get involved with what goes on with the city,” Campbell continued. “So I decided to run for city council…and won!”

The Outskirts of Heaven singer took a short hiatus from the industry in 2018 and reemerged with one single, Never Mine, in 2021.

Following that release, he put his focus on his family business, which officially opened with a visit from fellow Eagleville resident, Trace Adkins, in April.

“Mindy and I share the love of coffee and music. And this has been a dream of ours for a long time,” the 43-year-old said in a press release. “We love this community, and want this to be a welcoming place for our friends, neighbors, and visitors to have a great cup of coffee, good fellowship, wonderful music, and maybe a drink or two.”

Craig Campbell to Release New Music in 2023

Since its debut, Grindstone Cowboy has quickly become a bustling gem in the center of the charming, one-stoplight downtown, which sits roughly 45 minutes outside of Nashville. Initially, the establishment simply served coffee and a light menu. But with all the demand and popularity, it grew to serve delicious cakes and treats like sticky bun cake and mouth-watering southern dishes such as jalapeno pimento grilled cheese. And today it features a full bar.

Craig Campbell has also tied his musical passions into his entrepreneurial dreams. The western-themed hot spot hosts intimate concerts several times a month. Recently, Canaan Smith and Thompson Square came in for performances. And Campbell and his equally talented wife step up to the mic at least once a month.

To add to his hectic schedule, Campbell is also recording new music under his own label, Grindstone Records. And he’s breaking back into the industry as though he never left. In October, the singer even joined country stars Wynonna Judd and Runaway June for Duke Spirits’ The Masters’ Music Series.

His much-anticipated new releases should drop sometime next year. And because Craig Campbell is so connected to his small town, he’s given neighbors a taste of what’s to come during his monthly shows at Grindstone Cowboy.