Country Singer Drake White & His Wife Announce First Baby on the Way

Drake White and his wife Alex are excited to let the world know they’re expecting their first child. The country music singer and his renowned chef wife spent a long six years through struggles with fertility and health complications for both of them.

The proud couple recently sat down with People to talk about their excitement for the soon-to-be-born child. The road to parenthood was long and full of struggles as Drake recalled.

“We’ve been through so much,” Drake said. “We’ve been through so much, from my having a stroke on stage to Alex being diagnosed with type one diabetes and having an autoimmune disorder. And then this was just something else that tested our faith and tested our strength.”

“For six years, we have prayed for a baby and to know that God has heard our prayers is honestly overwhelming,” Alex added.

Drake and Alex have been working on conceiving a child since at least 2017. After a year of trying to conceive naturally, they consulted with Nashville Fertility and completed two rounds of intrauterine insemination (IUI). But things took a terrifying turn when Drake collapsed on stage during an August 2019 performance in Virginia. He eventually discovered he suffers from an arteriovenous malformation (AVM). Which causes a tangle of arteries and viens in the brain that disrupt normal blood flow.

Drake and Alex White Faced Huge Uphill Battles in Their Journey to Parenthood

Once Drake was treated, the couple began working on conceiving again. But by fall 2020, Alex began experiencing strange symptoms leading to hospitalization in October. She ultimately discovered she has type-one diabetes plus a rare neurological disorder.

“The thing about us was, scientifically, there was no reason I couldn’t conceive or that she couldn’t conceive, which made it even tougher and even a bigger test of faith, coming out of the stroke coming out of the autoimmune disorder,” Drake said. “We’re going through this, and we don’t know exactly what is causing it, because there are no answers.”

“I do feel like in a way God was preparing me for what was going to take place with IVF,” Alex added. “Because I had to be prepared for injections and shots and medicine and schedules and routines and doctors visits. I mean, I felt like I lived at the doctors. It was my part-time job.”

Through it all, Drake and Alex kept pushing for their dream. When finally, in June this year they learned Alex was pregnant.

“It was extremely hard, and there were a lot of times that we were frustrated, and we were very honest with that,” Drake said. “I don’t want to make this sound like it was sunshine and rainbows because it wasn’t. We believed that it was going to happen. We’ve always wanted kids. We wanted the opportunity to raise kids and thought we’d be great parents.”

After so much turmoil, the Whites made the decision to keep the reveal of the baby’s gender a secret until he/she is born. They decided they wanted to treat themselves to the “ultimate surprise.”

“I think with all the technology in 2022, where everything’s right in your hand, everything is so predictable,” Drake explains. “We think this is one of life’s true surprises.”