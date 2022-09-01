Country Singer Luke Bell’s Manager Speaks Out After His Tragic Death

Country music singer and songwriter Luke Bell was a legend in the industry for his unique sound throwing back to the country sounds of yesteryear with his classic take on the honky tonk genre. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old performer left this world all too soon last week after a long battle with bipolar disorder. Bell had been reported missing 10 days earlier.

Luke Bell’s body was discovered in Tuscan, Arizona on Monday, August 29 after the performer had been missing for more than a week. The cause of death is currently unknown, but reports note his struggle with bipolar symptoms likely played a part in the singer’s tragic death earlier this week.

Now, Luke Bell’s manager is speaking out for the first time since the singer’s death, noting that the country music star fought his bipolar disorder “as hard as he could.” However, the disease “got the better of him.”

Luke Bell Was The ‘Sweetest And Most Generous Guy’ Notes The Singer’s Manager

According to Luke Bell’s manager, Brian Buchanan, the 32-year-old performer struggled to find a solution to coping with his bipolar symptoms. Buchanan notes that Bell has disappeared in the past. However, he was always found.

“Luke fought this as hard as he could,” Buchanan says of the country music performer. “But the disease got the better of him.”

“When he was beating the disease, he was the sweetest and most generous guy,” the manager adds. “He’s found peace now and there’s some comfort.”

According to reports, Luke Bell and fellow singer Matt Kinman were in town for a performance and to visit Kinman’s family when Bell disappeared. The two country-music singers had been planning on grabbing some food when Bell disappeared.

Details About the Country Singer’s Death

The official cause of Bell’s death is still unknown, pending an autopsy. However, Kinman has stated that Bell had recently changed medications for his bipolar disorder. This, Kinman believes, may have “played a role,” in Luke Bell’s disappearance nearly two weeks ago.

The Country Music Industry Remembers Luke Bell

Shortly after news of Bell’s death hit news outlets, remembrances began to pour in. Fellow country singer Joshua Hedley commented “Man…Luke Bell…what the f–k.”

“RIP to a real one,” the Bury Me With My Boots On singer continues.

“Been a long time since I saw him and I was just talking about him the other day wondering what he’s been up to,” Hedley adds. “Truly a sad night for country music.”

The band Mike and the Moonpies added their own tribute to social media noting that they are “heartbroken over the news.”

“The man (and his music) left an impression,” Mike and the Moonpies note in the tribute.

“He was a real deal traveling troubadour out there on that lost highway,” the message continues. “Do yourself a favor and put on some Luke Bell tunes tonight in his memory. Rest In Peace, friend.”