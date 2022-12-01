Country Singer Mike Ryan’s Tour Bus Catches Fire

Country music artist Mike Ryan is dealing with the aftershock of his tour bus catching fire and going up in flames this week. Thankfully for Ryan and his crew, nobody was hurt. Ryan said that no one was actually on the bus when it caught fire. Ryan went over to Instagram and shared some photos of the aftermath.

It looked like the flames were in the back of Ryan’s tour bus. They were put out before doing too much damage to the interior of the bus. Ryan also said that his Grand Ole Opry parking space didn’t suffer any damage. “There isn’t much good news here but at least no one was on the bus when it happened,” Ryan wrote in the photo caption. “No one hurt. we’ll replace what was lost and keep on chuggin along.”

In the wake of this happening, other country music artist were sharing their reactions to Ryan’s news, Taste of Country reports. “Gah damn dude! Glad nobody got hurt,” Parker McCollum said. Josh Abbott Band wrote, “Let us know if you need anything.” Ryan lets fans know that they will be in a new vehicle and heading out on the road. They will not be missing scheduled shows in Hattiesburg and Starkville, Mississippi, this weekend.

After those shows, Ryan’s band and him are taking a break until New Year’s weekend. This is not the first time that buses, fires, and accidents have happened in the world of country music. Back in October, Hardy’s tour bus got involved in an accident near Bristol, Tennessee. It injured both the singer and three of his team members. In September, John Michael Montgomery’s bus overturned while traveling to a show in North Carolina. It left the singer with broken ribs and minor cuts. All the way back in 2015, Lady A’s tour bus caught fire while the band was en route to the ACM Awards in Dallas.