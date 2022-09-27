country-singer-renee-blair-marries-producer-jordan-schmidt

Country music songstress Renee Blair and her awarding-winning producer beau, Jordon Schmidt, are officially husband and wife.

After five years of dating, the couple sealed their love with a kiss at Nashville’s Oakley Hall at Riverview on Saturday, September 24.

Blair walked down the aisle in a custom white gown by Alyssa Kristin. The simple, elegant look featured a classic square-necked and sleeveless bodice and cascaded into a long flowing train. For the reception, the You Did singer added fringed sleeves by Karen Hendrix Couture.

The couple penned their own vows for the ceremony, which was officiated by Blair’s maid of honor, Jamie Fritz Kugler. And to add a personal touch, Blair and Schmidt’s dogs made a cameo wearing miniaturized replicas of the bride and groom’s attire.

“He is the most incredible human I’ve ever met,” Blair gushed during an exclusive with PEOPLE. “There are days I still can’t believe I found him and get to love him.”

The guestlist proved that the wedding was a star-studded affair with HARDY, Dan + Shay, and Katie Stevens in attendance. And before the party started, everyone dined on truffle mac, lobster rolls, and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

Renee Blair and Husband Jordan Schmidt Met as Colleagues

Renee Blair and Jordan Schmidt met in 2017 when they began writing songs together. The professional relationship quickly turned romantic. And Schmidt popped the question in September of 2021.

“I had never let someone truly in,” Blair admitted. “I always was skeptical every guy would break my heart, and I gave each one who ever asked me out only a small glimpse into who I really am. There was something about Jordan, though, from the second I met him. I didn’t care if I ended up heartbroken, I had a feeling that loving him fully, if only for a moment in time, would be the greatest thing I’d ever experience.”

For Schmidt, the feelings came instantly. Not only did he know she was the one, but he knew the second he first laid eyes on her.

“From the moment I met her, the first thought I had was, ‘Where has she been all my life?'”

Though Blair and Schmidt took their relationship to the ultimate level, they have continued to pen songs together. Most recently, they co-wrote Wait in the Truck for HARDY and Lainey Wilson.

Now that the big event is over, the couple is looking forward to their month-long honeymoon next spring in Italy. But Renee Blair is most looking for to their future together, which may include a few new family additions.

“We say ‘I like you’ as often as we say ‘I love you,'” Blair added. “Sometimes you might love something or someone unconditionally but that doesn’t always mean you like it at the same time. I think it’s really important to love and like who your partner is and the life they lead.”