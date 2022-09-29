Country Singers Kylie Morgan and Jay Allen Forced to Postpone Florida Wedding Due To Hurricane Ian

Country music singers Kylie Morgan and Jay Allen were set to be married in Florida. But Hurricane Ian had other plans. The couple are postponing their wedding due to the devastating storm that hit the West Florida coast on Wednesday.

Jay Allen is currently a contestant on The Voice. The wedding was set for October 1 in Fort Myers. It’s one of the first cities that was hit by the storm as it moved in. The couple took to social media to relay the news. Check out the video that Allen shared with his singer-songwriter fiance Kylie Morgan below.

“Hey everyone! Given the current circumstances with Hurricane Ian and its uncertain path, we are currently taking every precaution to ensure safety for all. For this reason, we will be making a decision on Thursday to if the wedding will continue on as scheduled or postponed. The variables guiding this decision are items like flooding, power outages, bridge accessibility, etc. Please be patient as we do our best to navigate this situation and trust that we will be in contact the second a decision is made. In the meantime, it is our strong recommendation that all flights and travel plans be rescheduled for a Friday arrival,” Jay Allen began his optimistic post.

“Please note this may require flying into FLL (Fort Lauderdale) or MIA (Miami) airports on the east coast and driving to the west side of Florida. Thank you and please let us know if you have any questions,” Jay Allen captioned the video post.

Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan Postpone Wedding Due to Hurricane Ian

Jay Allen was optimistic. But it just wasn’t to be. After the initial post, he and Kylie Morgan updated that they would be postponing the nuptials.

“Hey y’all, Kylie and I wanted to jump on here and say, first and foremost, please, if you would, send down prayers and love to Fort Myers Beach. All the people down there are like a second family to us. Obviously, we were supposed to get married this weekend, but that is the least of our concerns. We are heartbroken for everyone that’s losing their homes and their businesses right now. We can reschedule our wedding, we basically just wanted to let all of our guests know,” Jay Allen said in the post.

Kylie Morgan added her own thoughts to the cancellation.

“Obviously, we’re very sad, very upset, but again, this is the least of our worries,” Kylie Morgan said. “We still have each other, all of our friends are safe and that’s all that matters. So thank you guys so much and we’ll keep you posted.”