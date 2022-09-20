Country Star Luke Bell Cause of Death Released: Report

Less than a month after his unexpected passing at 32 years old, Luke Bell’s official cause of death has officially been released.

According to People, Luke Bell’s death has been ruled as an accentual fentanyl overdose. The country music singer was discovered in Tucson, Arizona on August 26th. He had been missing for six days prior. The autopsy report from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s office there was a passerby who encountered an unresponsive Bell at the scene. There was also drug paraphernalia present.

The Sun further reported that Luke Bell also suffered arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease at the time of his death, he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.076.

Luke Bell’s death was confirmed by the country singer’s friend Matt Kinman to Saving Country Music on August 29th. The late musician was notably discovered close to where he had disappeared nearly a week before. He had also been struggling with bipolar disorder and his mental state had taken a turn for the worse during the final months of his life.

Following the news, Luke Bell’s manager, Brian Buchanan, told TMZ, “When he was beating the disease, he was the sweetest and most generous guy. He’s found peace now and there’s some comfort.”

Luke Bell’s family further issued a statement. “[We] lost our beloved son, brother, and friend, and we are heartbroken. Unfortunately, Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father’s death in 2015. Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends. Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain.”

Luke Bell’s family then said their hearts go out to the millions who are impacted by mental illness.

Luke Bell’s Loved Ones Praised the Late Country Singer as Being ‘A Gentle Heart’

The loved ones of Bell spoke out about the late country singer. They described him as having a gentle heart, a wanderer’s spirit, and a musical gift that he fortunately shared with the world.

“We are so grateful to his friends and family for embracing Luke and his music,” Bell’s loved ones continued. “We would like to thank all of Luke’s fans, friends, and family who have been sharing stories and photos of happy times with him.”

The loved ones then asked for privacy to allow them room to grieve and honor the late singer’s memory. “Our only comfort comes in the fact that our Luke is finally free and at peace.”

Born in January 1990, Bell began his country music career in 2012 when he released his self-titled debut album. He notably produced the entire album by himself. He was reported missing on August 20th while his friend went out to eat. Prior to his death, the country singer had changed medication for treatment.