Country Stars Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan Finally Marry After Postponing Wedding Due To Hurricane Ian

Country music singers Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan finally said “I do” nearly two months after Hurricane Ian forced them to postpone their first attempt.

The couple stood in front of 85 of their closest friends and family during an intimate ceremony at La Casa Toscana in Fort Myers, Florida on Sunday, Nov. 27—then they made it official the next day. They had originally planned to walk down the aisle on Oct. 1.

With the rush of re-planning, the singers forgot to bring their marriage license to Florida. So, they had to head to the courthouse and do it all over again. Luckily, the third time was a charm. PEOPLE confirmed that they were able to finally become man and wife by Monday afternoon.

Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan Are Both Changing their Names

The two delays didn’t seem to bother the duo, however. And the lack of a license didn’t overshadow their wedding.

For their special day, they opted to keep things simple and elegant. They also brought an upside-down triangle into their decor because it has come to symbolize their love. There are almost exactly 700 miles between the groom’s hometown in Iowa, the bride’s hometown in Oklahoma, and their shared home in Tennessee.

“It was important to us that our wedding felt unique and non-traditional and accurately represented who we are, not only as individuals but also what we embody as a couple,” Morgan shared.

The two shared a private first look before meeting their guests near the alter. Because they live in the public eye, they wanted to share “an intimate moment” that was just theirs.

“It will be something we remember for the rest of our lives,” Morgan added.

Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan then walked down the aisle and recited self-penned vows and exchanged engraved rings. Allen’s reads “Til Death” and Morgan’s says “always.”

After the ceremony, the couple kicked off their reception with a cocktail hour that included tequila tastings, signature margaritas and cocktails, and an array of hors d’oeuvre.

Once Morgan changed out of her tulle and lace gown and into her “dream reception dress,” she joined her new husband and guests for a feast that included meat paella and a spread of cakes and sweets.

They also hosted a booth that offered guests small tattoos. And before the night was over, the bride and groom had fresh, matching ink. It says “I Do” inside of an upside-down triangle.

“We envisioned an edgy evening filled with non-stop celebration where we just happened to say, ‘I do’ in front of our closest family and friends,” Morgan continued.

Now that they’re married, Morgan is excited to change her last name. And Allen is excited to do the same.

“My middle name is actually Morgan and Jay’s is Allen,” the bride explained. “So I said, ‘Well, I want to take the name people know you as. How about you change your last name to Allen?’ He said, ‘Well, then I won’t have a middle name.’ I replied with, ‘If you change your name to Jay Morgan Allen, I will change mine and be Kylie Morgan Allen.'”

“Now we get to start our own legacy together as Jay Morgan Allen & Kylie Morgan Allen,” she added.