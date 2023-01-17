Country Stars Kacey Musgraves, Mickey Guyton, Jimmy Allen, and Orville Peck Join Reese Witherspoon For New Show

Following the news that Reese Witherspoon’s upcoming music competition series, My Kind of Country, is going to premiere on March 24th through Apple TV+, it has been revealed that some country music stars will be joining the Oscar-winning actress for the show.

According to CMT, country singers Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, and Orville Peck will be joining Reese Witherspoon as well as Kacey Musgraves for the upcoming show. Both Witherspoon and Musgraves are executive producers on the new show. Allen, Guyton, and Peck will select up-and-coming artists who will participate and invite them to Nashville to be on My Kind of Country.

Reese Witherspoon’s My Kind of Country is described as a series that takes a “documentary approach to a competition series.” It seeks to break down barriers in country music. To do so, the show gives artists who have not had the opportunity to be heard. The show considers itself a “platform” for those artists.

Allen, Guyton, and Peck will each hand-pick a group of up-and-coming artists from around the globe to come to Nashville. The winner of the show will receive a “life-changing” prize from Apple Music. This is simply “unprecedented support and exposure.”

Reese Witherspoon Thinks Women Are ‘Severely Underrepresented’ on Country Radio

In 2019, Reese Witherspoon spoke out about how female artists are underrated when it comes to country music radio. “Let’s fix this y’all!” Witherspoon declared on Twitter. “Women are severely underrepresented on the country radio.”

Reese Witherspoon then attached an article from the Washington Post detailing the issues that country music women deal with when it comes to getting their music on the radio. Musgraves’ 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards acceptance speech album of the year was the center of the piece.

“This award goes out to any woman, or girl — or anybody, really — that is maybe being told that her perspective or her style is too different to work,” Musgraves stated at the time. “Just stay at it. It’ll work out.”

The Washington Post then reported that during the same event, no other women accepted an award. It was also noted that no women were nominated for entertainer of the year as well. At the time, Reba McEntire called out the award show for the lack of female representation. “I was very disappointed about that,” she told late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert.

However, although McEntire did point out the lack of female representation among the candidates, she also remains hopeful that country music is moving away from the “bro culture.”

Universal Music Group Nashville President Cindy Mabe told Billboard that there was clearly a problem. She noted that introducing listeners has become increasingly harder and it has been limited over the last few years.