Cowboy Culture Is More Popular Than Ever: See What George Strait Thinks About the ‘Yee-Haw Agenda’

Right now, cowboy style, country music, and western movies and TV shows are seeing a surge in popularity. Shows like Yellowstone, 1883, and 1932 continue to dominate ratings. At the same time, we’re seeing veteran actors like Nicolas Cage doing their first western movies. Then, there’s the cowboy style that seems to be more popular than ever. Checkered shirts, boots, and cowboy hats are in style for men and women who want to reflect their love for the culture. Some call this the “Yee-Haw Agenda.” Recently, George Strait shared his opinion on this recent cultural shift.

George Strait has watched the popularity of cowboy culture and traditional country music come and go during his long career. However, he’s never been one to chase trends. The Texas troubadour is a “what you see is what you get” kind of guy. He’s been wearing Wranglers, cowboy hats, and boots since he stepped onto the scene in the 80s.

Recently, George Strait sat down with Cowboys & Indians Magazine to talk about music, his tour with Chris Stapleton, and more. During that conversation, Strait gives his opinion on the “Yee-Haw Agenda.”

George Strait Watches the Pendulum Swing

Cowboys & Indians pointed out the recent popularity of western movies and TV as well as Western fashion. They asked George Strait, “What’s your take on why Western culture continues to draw new generations?”

“Yeah, the pendulum continues to swing, doesn’t it?” George Strait mused. “When I got signed in 1981, country music was coming out of a crossover craze,” he recalled. Then, stopped to clarify. “Crossing over, for those that might not know, means having a country record that is also getting played on pop stations. There was even a TV show called Pop! Goes the Country.”

George Strait went on to discuss the impact of crossing over. “The songs obviously got heard by more people and sold more records, so record labels loved it and pushed it. It started to change around 1981 though, and I was lucky enough to get signed during that time… Timing is everything.”

“I’ve always loved western movies,” George Strait said. “The Outlaw Josey Wales is one of my all-time favorites. The Western way of life is a good one and I think people just want to experience that in some way. Movies may be the only way some people get to do that.”

Strait’s Thoughts on the Yellowstone Universe

After talking about western movies and style, Cowboys & Indians wanted to know what George Strait thought about Yellowstone and 1883. Unsurprisingly, Strait has watched both shows and is a fan.

“I’ve seen both and thought they were great,” he told the publication. “Tim [McGraw] and Faith [Hill] were outstanding in 1883 and, of course, Kevin Costner is always great.”