Craig Campbell Hosting 8th Annual ‘Cornhole Challenge’ to Fight Colorectal Cancer During CMA Fest Week

After a two-year hiatus, Craig Campbell’s Celebrity Cornhole Challenge will return in 2022. The eighth annual event, which benefits Fight Colorectal Cancer, will take place during CMA Fest week at Nashville’s Winners Bar & Grill on June 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As expected, host Craig will bring along some of his country music friends for the 16-team tourney, including Abby Anderson, Drew Baldridge, Mindy Campbell, Ryan Charles, Lucas Hoge, Alexandra Kay, Thomas Mac, Ian Munsick, Neon Union, Jerrod Niemann, Heath Sanders, Holly Stocks, and Chuck Wicks. Fans can place bids to compete on one of the teams.

New this year is a special edition of Nashville’s popular Whiskey Jam Parking Lot Show that will take place in the same location immediately following the cornhole tourney. Craig will headline the free concert, with special guests Abby Anderson, Ryan Charles, Thomas Mac, and Neon Union.

Craig Campbell Cornhole Challenge

Date/Time: June 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

June 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Location: Winners Bar & Grill (1913 Division St., Nashville)

Winners Bar & Grill (1913 Division St., Nashville) Benefits: Fight Colorectal Cancer

Fight Colorectal Cancer Free Concert: Craig Campbell, Abby Anderson & more

Fight Colorectal Cancer

“We are back,” said Craig Campbell. “This year will be bigger and better than ever with a great lineup of artists and celebrities. We can’t wait to get back to throwing bags and raising money for Fight CRC. We will see y’all there!”

Having lost his father to colorectal cancer at the age of 36, Craig created the Celebrity Cornhole Challenge in 2013 in an effort to raise awareness and funds for colorectal cancer education, research, and prevention. Over the years, the event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Fight CRC.

“Craig is a true partner in the fight against colorectal cancer as he’s used his voice to raise awareness and create change by speaking out with his personal story,” said Anjee Davis, Fight CRC president. “We are so excited that the Cornhole Challenge is back and bigger than ever.”

Watching the tournament and concert is free and open to the public. A very limited number of 25 VIP tickets are being offered, which includes a group meet-and-greet photo with celebrity participants, two drink tickets, an event swag bag, and a premium view of the tournament. In addition, fans can bid on items in an online auction to support the cause.

“Who is ready for the 8th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge?” added Craig on Instagram. “We’ve had partnered up with @whiskeyjam this year to host the tournament in the parking lot of @winnersnashville. Donate to the cause and attend the event on Tuesday, June 7th at 11am.”