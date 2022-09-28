Craig Morgan Is Excited to Finally Talk About His Military Career

Craig Morgan served active duty military for nine and a half years. The “That’s What I Love About Sunday” singer then spent six years in the reserves. After that, he returned to Nashville, near his home, and began his country music career. In a new memoir, he’s opening up about all of those experiences. The book is titled God, Family, Country: A Memoir. In the fourth chapter titled “War,” he opens up about a lot of the harrowing experiences that he had, including the time that he dislocated his shoulder while jumping from a Blackhawk. He continued the mission for a while until someone could pop it back into place. Despite all of those traumatic moments, he says that he doesn’t feel like he has PTSD.

He asked for permission to talk about some of the things that he reveals. And he wasn’t exactly told “no,” so he took it as a “yes.” In a new interview with Taste of Country, he’s talking about the decision to open up about that period of his life.

“In the military and my occupation, we all signed letters of non-disclosure,” he explains. “Literally, there was stuff that I signed NDAs on in that occupation, a lot of those people know that even though they’ve signed that, they go around that and get approval. A lot of people in our business kind of get ticked off about that. So I felt obligated to not talk about those things that took place until such a point in time that the things that we did, or that I may be discussing, have zero impact on mission success.”

Craig Morgan Opens Up About Ranger School

Later in the interview, Craig Morgan is asked how much it hurt him when he couldn’t complete Ranger School twice.

“Not at all,” he said. “I’m a true, firm believer in what happens is supposed to happen. And sometimes that stuff happens because you’re not paying attention to what God is telling you. Maybe you’re trying to be somewhere where he don’t want you. I ended up working with the Rangers for years, but at those particular times, it wasn’t where I was supposed to be, and I accept that. I’ve been doing this music thing for 20 years and I keep thinking this is not where God wants me. But every time I think that, he does something else that assures me that I am where I’m supposed to be.”

Craig Morgan is currently on a book tour. He’s in Dallas on Wednesday, and he’ll make his way to Barnes & Noble in Brentwood, Tenn. near Nashville on Thursday. The book tour continues through October 1, then he’s back to the road playing music. Check out everything on his schedule and get ticket information at his website.