Craig Morgan Explains Why He Believes He Doesn’t Have PTSD from Military Service

Craig Morgan became an emergency medical technician when he was 18 years old. He then served on active duty for nine and a half years for the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant. He spent another six years in the reserves. It was after his service that he returned to Nashville and began his music career. He’s written about all of these experiences in a new memoir titled God, Family, Country: A Memoir.

He recently spoke about the new book with Taste of Country. In the fourth chapter of the book titled “War,” he describes leaping from a Blackhawk amid heavy enemy gunfire. He wasn’t as close to the ground as he thought and he fell hard and dislocated his shoulder. Craig Morgan continued the mission for several minutes that way until a medic was able to pop his shoulder back into place. He says that despite the harrowing experiences and heroics, he doesn’t believe that he suffers from PTSD.

“In my mindset, my headspace, everything that I ever did was justified,” he said. “No matter how – what some may consider – bad, difficult, whatever. Everything that I did was completely justified and I still believe that to this day. I think that’s the problem with a lot of service members that do deal with PTSD, they struggle with justification. I attribute that to a lot of other people who have no idea. You can’t even sit down with a psychologist if he’s never served in the military or held on to a guy who’s just got his legs blown off, and try to give you some dang perspective on that and try to tell you how to deal with it. If you’ve not done it, it’s hard for you to tell someone how to process that.”

Craig Morgan is Speaking Out About His Time at War

The “That’s What I Love About Sunday” singer continued speaking about his time at war.

“The closest I’ve come to having any type of issue is coming back from Thailand after experiencing what I experienced there on one particular mission,” he admits. “In the beginning of that mission I seen something that just had me so angry and so frustrated, mainly because I’m the kind of guy that when I see something negative being done like that, I’m going to step up, and because of the mission, I was unable to do what I felt like I should be doing.”

Craig Morgan is referring to a child sex ring mission and his part in breaking it up. His book tour continues in Dallas on Wednesday. He’s at the Barnes & Noble in Brentwood, Tenn. on September 29. The book tour continues until October 1, and he hits the road for some concerts later this year. Check out all of Craig Morgan’s dates and get ticket information at his website.