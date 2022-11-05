Craig Morgan Honored With Marker on ‘Tennessee Music Pathways’

Last month, the State of Tennessee honored Craig Morgan and several other artists with Tennessee Music Pathways markers across the state. Last month, the state of Tennessee honored Morgan, multi-instrumentalist and folklorist Howard Armstrong, G.B. Grayson, former CMA director Jo Walker-Meador, and songwriter and hitmaker Little David Wilkins.

The markers are located in the towns that the artists and industry leaders called home. For Craig Morgan Dickson, Tennessee is home. On October 18, Dickson County honored Morgan with the Tennessee Music Pathways marker. You’ll find it next door to the Clement Museum Hotel.

Morgan took to social media to share his most recent honor with his fans and followers. “Such an honor for this Tennessee Music Pathways marker to be erected in Dickson. Thank you to the State of Tennessee and anyone else involved in making this happen,” he wrote alongside photos from the unveiling of the marker.

Craig Morgan was there for the unveiling and also held a book signing for his recently-published memoir God, Family, Country.

Craig Morgan On the Pathways Marker

According to the Cheatham County Exchange, Craig Morgan said, “I am humbled by that, but the reason I do that is because I want to bring more attention to the community. They see this marker, then they walk down to Main Street and then they go down [to] the coffee shop. It’s genius from the Tennessee Department of Tourism.”

Craig Morgan took some time to talk about the love he and his family have felt from the community. When the Morgans lost their son, the community pulled together behind them. He recalled that no one cared that he was a star at the time. “They just wanted to help any way they could. They helped with meals, they knew that Karen and I could cook, but they did it anyway to show they cared.”

Tennessee Music Pathways

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development launched Tennessee Music Pathways in 2018. The markers stand as a guide to Tennessee’s vast musical history. According to the TDTD, “From the largest cities to the smallest communities, the Pathways stretches across all 95 counties and features hundreds of landmarks and attractions from the seven genres of music that call Tennessee home: blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly, and rock ‘n’ roll.”

The site goes on to say, “Everyone knows about Elvis Presley in Memphis, the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and Dolly Parton’s East Tennessee roots. But, there is a deeper story to be told. From rockabilly to sacred music – our musical history is statewide, diverse, and deserves to be heard.”

You can learn more about the markers and dig deeper into the state’s musical heritage on the Tennessee Music Pathways website.